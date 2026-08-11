Ex-Bellator Champion Patchy Mix’s Post-UFC Struggles Continue

Patchy Mix‘s post-UFC career has not gone well. The former Bellator bantamweight champion suffered another setback at RIZIN 54. He suffered his second straight loss in RIZIN after missing weight for his bout.

Mix, 32, signed with Japanese-based promotion RIZIN for a reset but that has not gone according to plan. Mix lost a 2nd round TKO to Kyoma Akimoto in March.

After the loss, Mix decided to return to bantamweight in hopes of rebounding and snapping his three-fight losing skid. He was unsuccessful again, losing by unanimous decision to Shoko Sato.

‘No Love’ was once considered by many within MMA as one of the top bantamweights in the world. However, he lost both his UFC bouts and was released by the promotion. He has now suffered another two setbacks in RIZIN.

RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara shared his thoughts on Mix’s performance. Sakakibara believes ‘No Love’ was not at his best, which resulted in yet another loss.

“It was clear in any case that Patchy Mix was not in his best condition. He had set a major goal of returning to the top of the world’s elite fighters by returning to bantamweight after his rhythm was disrupted,” Sakakibara said during the RIZIN 54 post-event press conference [translated]. “I hope he doesn’t stop his progress here and I’d like to see him come back stronger and return to the form we expect.”

Sato, 38, now puts himself in RIZIN’s bantamweight title picture after defeating the former Bellator bantamweight champion.

Ex-UFC Bantamweight Patchy Mix Penalized for Missing Weight Before RIZIN 54

Patchy Mix already entered his RIZIN 54 bout at a disadvantage. He missed weight by 6.3 pounds, which is surprising because he has primarily competed at 135 pounds during his career.

Because of Mix’s failed weight cut, he was penalized. The former Bellator bantamweight champion was deducted two points and was ineligible to receive an official win on his record.

Sato expressed his disappointment with Mix and appeared visibly upset during their face-off. He blasted the former UFC bantamweight for being unprofessional and vowed to earn a statement victory.

“Respect for respect. Disrespect for disrespect. I’m giving it everything I’ve got tomorrow,” Sato said via Verdict.

If Mix had won the fight, the result would later be overturned to a no-contest under RIZIN’s weight-miss rules. ‘No Love’s unanimous decision loss to Sato extends his losing streak to four straight losses.

Mix Vowed to Impress Japanese Fans

Despite missing weight and being penalized, Mix was confident ahead of his bout against Sato at RIZIN 54. He took responsibility for missing weight and revealed that he was sick during his weight cut.

‘No Love’ said he felt great and wanted to show the Japanese fans the best version of himself.

“Tonight, I finish this fight. Been through a lot in my entire life. But both mentally and physically right now I’m more dangerous than I’ve ever been. Had a great training camp and great preparation despite getting sick during the final weight, Mix wrote on his Instagram story. “I promise to show the Japanese fans what my true arsenal of skills looks like. If [Sato] thinks he is coming to disrespect and hurt me in this ring than let’s meet in the middle and go to war.”

He added: “I’ll show everybody what the arsenal of my skills can do.”