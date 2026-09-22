UFC featherweight contender Patricio Pitbull wants to fight “barking dog” Jean Silva in his next fight.

Pitbull knocked out Dooho Choi in a standout performance at UFC 331 to even up his UFC record at 2-2. Now, he wants to fight Silva next.

Patricio Pitbull Calls Out Jean Silva

Speaking to reporters following UFC 331, Pitbull called out Silva.

“I like challenges, and that was my time to challenge someone. (Silva) is a barking dog – he’s all bark, but no bite. I am ‘Pitbull.’ Let’s see who is the top dog,” Pitbull said (via BJPenn.com).

Silva is coming off a third-round submission win over Jose Delgado at Noche UFC, which took place a few weeks ago, so he is on a similar timeline.

That being said, Silva wants to fight the winner of the UFC 333 main event between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, so it’s unlikely he would fight someone far lower in the rankings like Pitbull, even though it would be a very exciting fight on paper for the fans.

Play

Patricio Pitbull Thrilled to Show UFC Fans His KO Power

After going 1-2 in his first three UFC fights and not showing off any of the trademark knockout power that we saw during his title reign in Bellator MMA, Pitbull finally got a knockout inside the Octagon, and he was thrilled to show UFC fans who may not have seen him fight before what he brings to the table when he’s on top of his game.

“I feel like that was my debut. Something happened to my mind. I was like in a panic (my first three UFC fights), but now I feel I’m comfortable here. That was good to win again,” Pitbull said.

Whether it’s Silva or someone else, fans are likely far more excited to see Pitbull’s next fight after seeing what he can do when he’s at his best, as he looked like a world-class featherweight destroyer against Choi.

If this is the Pitbull that the UFC is going to get from now on, then there are going to be some really exciting matchups in his future.