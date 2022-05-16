Star Willing to Come Out of Retirement to Take Jorge Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ Belt

English mixed martial arts star Paul Daley recently retired from the sport, however a fight with UFC’s Jorge Masvidal would bring him back.

“Semtex” (43-18) fought during Bellator 281 on May 13 in what was billed as his retirement bout. The event took place in London, England, and Daley received a hero’s welcome when he entered the cage.

If a fight fan wrote a storybook ending to Semtex’s career, it would have looked a lot like how Daley’s fight went. In signature fashion, the Englishman starched Wendell Giacomo in the second round, knocking him out. The arena erupted as Semtex officially notched the 35th KO/TKO of his professional career.

And although it seemed like the perfect way to close the book, Semtex gave two names that would motivate him enough to return to combat: Masvidal and Nick Diaz.

That’s what he told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of “The MMA Hour.”

“I don’t wish I can get back any fight in terms of changing what already happened,” Daley said via BJPenn.com. “But, I think if I was to pick a fight to have a rematch, it would definitely be Nick Diaz or [Jorge] Masvidal. Because they’re the ones that have turned into pay-per-view stars and I could get the most money from.”

“Nick Diaz was a great fight and I beat Masvidal, and he holds the BMF belt, even though he’s lost his last fight or so,” he continued. “Those are the ones that if someone came to me and said, ‘What’s going to get you out of retirement?’, those two fights. That’s it, those are the only two fights that would pull me out.”

Daley & Masvidal Fought Over a Decade Ago With Daley Winning By Unanimous Decision

Back in September 2010, Daley and Masvidal fought during Shark Fights 13. And as history has it, Daley defeated the future two-time UFC title challenger via unanimous decision.

The match was Daley’s second after the UFC had cut him for blatantly punching Josh Koscheck after the bell at UFC 133 earlier that year.

Diaz & Daley Fought in One of the Most Electric One-Round Fights Ever

Play

Free Fight: Nick Diaz vs Paul Daley | Strikeforce, 2011 In his final fight before rejoining the UFC, Nick Diaz defended his Strikeforce welterweight title against Paul Daley in a highly anticipated matchup. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit ufcfightpass.com/ To order UFC Pay-Per-Views on ESPN+, visit… 2022-01-27T21:34:00Z

Diaz and Daley met in the Strikeforce cage on April 9, 2011, when Diaz was the promotion’s welterweight champion. And although the fight lasted less than one round, it was one of the most exciting fights in MMA history.

Both fighters hurt and dropped the other, with the momentum of the fight switching back and forth throughout. Seconds before the round ended, Diaz caught Daley and did enough to put him away, earning the win via TKO.

Watch the electric clash above.

Daley Said He Wanted to Be a Fighter Who Went Out on Their Own Terms

Daley was featured on “The MMA Hour” back in January as well to talk about his final walk to the cage.

“It will be my retirement fight,” Daley said via MMA Fighting. “After many years in the game, the hours on the road, hours in the gym, the years have caught up with me and now every morning I wake up with a bad back, and I’m just tired.

“I’ve put in a lot of time in the sport and I’m in a position to retire, fortunately. So yeah, I’m going to retire. I don’t want to be one of those fighters who’s getting knocked out all the time by the younger guys. I want to be a guy who goes out when I want to go out.”