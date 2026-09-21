Paulo Costa Issues Ultimatum to UFC Over Final Contracted Bout

UFC light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa issued an ultimatum to the promotion over the final contracted bout that he is owed.

Costa is coming off a head-kick KO win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 in April. He has been trying to get a fight since then, but he has not been able to come to terms with the UFC on his next fight, which is the final bout on his current UFC contract.

Now, he has issued an ultimatum to UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, who is negotiating his next fight.

Paulo Costa Sends Message to Hunter Campbell

Taking to his social media, Costa sent a message to Campbell about the final fight on his UFC deal, as he has made it clear he will not fight a five-round bout if he isn’t paid five-round money for it.

“Ok, I’m making this public and clear: I have 1 fight left. On my contract The purse is set for 3 rounds, not 5. I’m asking for the 3-round fight that was already agreed on contract . It can be anyone on the UFC LHW roaster. I think Hunter has 3 options now: A) Give me that last 3-round fight (I’ll take any opponent). B) Give me a 5-round fight at LHW against anyone in 6 weeks. I’ll take it, BUT raise my purse accordingly. That’s the minimum that’s fair, right? C) Release me from my contract now. Simple and clean. I hope everyone understands. 9-18-26 Las Vegas, Nevada Sincerely, Paulo Costa,” Costa wrote on X.

Paulo Costa Has Eddie Hearn as Manager Now

One thing to keep in mind about Costa is that he recently hired Eddie Hearn to be his manager, the same Hearn who is a heated rival of UFC president Dana White and Co.

That doesn’t seem to be helping Costa right now, as he just can’t come to terms with the UFC on his next deal. It’s a shame, too, since Costa has been looking great as of late, especially against Murzakanov.

Hopefully, though, cooler heads prevail, and the UFC and Costa can agree on what the final fight on his current contract will be.