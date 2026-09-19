Paulo Costa Publicly Lambasts UFC Executive Hunter Campbell

UFC light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa publicly lambasted UFC executive Hunter Campbell over failed contract negotiations.

Costa has not fought since UFC 327 in April, when he knocked out the previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov with a head kick to emerge as a top contender at 205 lbs.

Yet, nearly six months later, Costa still doesn’t have his next fight booked, and it’s frustrating him, as this is the last fight on his current contract, one that the UFC brass doesn’t seem to want to budge on adjusting.

Paulo Costa Lambasts Hunter Campbell

Taking to his social media, Costa went after Campbell, accusing him of negotiating in bad faith, as he says the UFC won’t give him more money to fight in a five-round fight instead of a standard three-round bout.

“Its incredible CRAZY how Hunter won’t give me a regular, standard three -round fight; he insists on keeping it with me. He saying nobody is available till , maybe next year. Can you believe on this (expletive)? lol. if you’re an LHW in @ufc roaster and want to fight, let’s bring it to him,” Costa wrote on X.

“I’m not going to take 5 rounds for the price of 3. That would be stupid—it’s definitely stupid; anyone who does that is an idiot,” added Costa.

Will UFC Come to Terms With Paulo Costa?

As one of the top light heavyweights in the UFC, it is frustrating for the fans that Costa has not entered the Octagon since his April win over Murzakanov despite being fully healthy and wanting to fight.

Obviously, there is a contract dispute here, and one that is getting ugly as Costa is now coming out on social media and telling the world about his current dilemma.

The hope is that the UFC and Costa can settle their differences and agree to a fair contract that would give Costa the raise that he wants while also locking in the fighter long-term for the UFC. But so far, that hasn’t been done, and based on how ugly these public contract negotiations are coming along, it’s unknown if anything will be done soon.