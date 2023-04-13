Contender Slams Upcoming UFC 288 Main Event: ‘There’s No Logic’

No. 9-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz said it “doesn’t make much sense” that Henry Cejudo was granted a title shot against divisional champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

“Triple C,” who once held both the 135 and 125-pound straps, retired from mixed martial arts after defending his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Fast forward three years and Cejudo will make the walk to the Octagon and attempt to reclaim the championship he gave up. Sterling versus Cejudo serves as the May 7 headliner, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Well, Munhoz doesn’t believe Cejudo should be in this position.

“With Henry Cejudo and all that time away, retired, to return for the belt, there’s no logic in that. There’s no logic whatsoever,” Munhoz said to MMA Fighting in a recent interview. “I know he was the [flyweight] champion and then bantamweight champion so apparently it’s a fight that sells, apparently both guys have big influence in the organization.

“It would make more sense to me to be Sean O’Malley — even though many people disagreed with the judges on his fight against Petr Yan, he won and Petr was the No. 1. So it would make more sense for Sean to fight Aljamain Sterling, but Henry Cejudo entering [the picture] doesn’t make much sense in my opinion. It doesn’t make much sense for him to come back and already fight for the belt.”

Munhoz’s last contest was against O’Malley in July 2022 at UFC 276. The fight had a disappointing ending, however, as Munhoz was unable to continue after “Sugar” poked him in the eye in the second round, rendering the bout a no contest. “The Young Punisher” returns this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen. He’ll take on Chris Gutierrez on the main card.