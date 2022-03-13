‘Perfect Scenario’ to Beat UFC’s Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Boom, KO’

Rising UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has looked nearly unstoppable inside the Octagon, and now he’s tasked to face the biggest test of his MMA career next month.

“Borz” will take on the No. 2-ranked welterweight in the promotion, Gilbert Burns. Burns is 7-1 in his last eight bouts, which includes his current 5-1 streak at 170 pounds.

The two will meet during UFC 273 on April 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Burns recently spoke with TMZ Sports about his upcoming fight with Chimaev. He’s aware of the danger Chimaev possesses, but that doesn’t mean he’s not confident that he’ll get the job done. During the interview, Burns outlined a “perfect scenario” that could unfold, however he expects the match to be a “war.”

“The perfect scenario, I’ll go there and take the guy out with a punch,” Burns said via the outlet. “Boom, knockout! That was the perfect scenario but I think it’s gonna be a war. I don’t think it’s gonna be that easy. I think that guy’s a dog, he’s gonna come hungry, excited trying to put on a show.”

Burns Believes He’ll Finish Chimaev Inside the Cage

As mentioned, Burns is undoubtedly the best fighter Chimaev has ever fought. A former title challenger, Durinho is well aware of that.

“I think [Khamzat’s] very tough, I think he’s very good, but let’s be honest, he’s never seen on one on my caliber, grappling wise, jiu-jitsu, striking, speed, in a lot of actual experience,” Burns continued. “I’ve been there many times in the UFC title fights, many events. I think I have a lot of experience but I see that guy very, very tough — very, very dangerous. I’ll take him very seriously.”

But once it’s all said and done, Durinho fully expects Bruce Buffer to announce him as the winner in April.

“I think my arms raising,” Burns said. “I don’t know how, maybe a submission, maybe a knockout but I don’t see a decision. I see a knockout or a submission. Second round or third round finish.”

Chimaev Doesn’t Consider Burns a ‘Real Challenge’

On the other end, Chimaev doesn’t expect the fight to be close. While speaking with RT Sport, Borz made it clear that he doesn’t see the Brazilian as much of a “challenge.”

“To be honest, I don’t see a real challenge in him,” Chimaev said via MMA Fighting. “We’ll see. Everything may happen in a fight, but I am confident as usual. I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time.”

Chimaev is 10-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, which includes four dominant victories in the UFC. And what is most impressive is that the fighter has only been hit by one significant strike in his promotional tenure.

