PFL CEO John Martin Steps Down

PFL CEO John Martin announced on Tuesday, September 22, that, effective immediately, he has stepped down from his position as PFL boss.

Martin had been with PFL since July 2025, but just over one year later, he has stepped down from his role as the top executive in the company.

John Martin Steps Down From PFL

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report that Martin had stepped down from his position as the PFL CEO, attaching the following statement to the news.

“John Martin announced on his personal instagram this morning that he is stepping down as CEO of MVP/PFL effective immediately. Here is the statement. We will have much more on this on today’s show,” Helwani wrote.

“After an incredible year and the successful combination of PFL and MVP, I’ve made the decision to step down as CEO of the combined company. I’m enormously proud of what this team has accomplished and couldn’t have more confidence in what comes next. Nakisa and I worked closely together to bring these companies together, and I believe he is the natural person to lead this next chapter. I’m grateful to the entire team and Board for their partnership, and I’ll be cheering for MVP as both a former executive and a fan,” Martin said in his statement.

https://x.com/arielhelwani/status/2102401473963540848

PFL Merging With MVP MMA

Although Martin had nothing but positive things to say about MVP MMA boss Nakisa Bidarian, one has to wonder if there was a power struggle between the two men following the PFL merger with MVP MMA, which kicks in ahead of 2027.

It’s possible that the two men had different visions of where the newly merged MMA company would head, so instead of clashing over their differences, Martin decided to step down and follow his own path elsewhere.

Martin was widely regarded by MMA fans and pundits as someone who cared deeply about the sport and who was doing everything in his power to make PFL a success following the failed tenure of former PFL boss Donn Davis.

Ultimately, though, Martin is now out before the PFL and MVP MMA merger.