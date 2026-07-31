Usman Nurmagomedov puts his PFL lightweight title on the line against Archie Colgan at PFL New York. The event takes place at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

There is a lot at stake for both competitors. For Nurmagomedov, it is a chance to add another title defense and fight out his current contract with more leverage. PFL CEO John Martin confirmed that this will be the Dagestani’s final fight on his contract.

Nurmagomedov could be a highly sought after free agent and may decide to explore other opportunities. He previously held the Bellator lightweight championship and later the PFL lightweight title after the promotion after the merger. A decisive win over Colgan could be significant, particularly due to the recent MVP MMA announcement.

Given Nurmagomedov’s reputation and accomplishments, he could benefit with a lucrative contract extension. However, he could also decide to sign with the UFC and follow his family’s footsteps.

Nurmagomedov enters the event with an unbeaten 21-0 (1 NC) record. He is coming off a 3rd round submission victory over Alfie Davis.

Meanwhile, Colgan also enters with an unbeaten 13-0 record. Colgan is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jay-Jay Wilson.

Despite both competitors holding unbeaten professional records, Nurmagomedov enters as the betting favorite to retain his title.

PFL New York: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Archie Colgan Betting Odds

Usman Nurmagomedov stands as a sizeable favorite over Archie Colgan on the latest PFL New York betting lines.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Nurmagomedov enters as a -560 to retain his lightweight title. A $20 wager on the Dagestani to win would return a total payout of $23.57.

Colgan, meanwhile, sits at +420 . A $20 wager on him to pull off an upset would yield a total payout of $104. That number is enticing, particularly for bettors who believe Nurmagomedov could be distracted by his impending free agency.

Although Nurmagomedov is a sizeable betting favorite, oddsmakers are expecting a long bout. The lightweight champion is favored to win by decision at +110. His next favored outcome comes by submission, set at +250, and by KO/TKO, listed at +550.

Colgan’s favored outcome is also by decision, which is listed at +650. His next favored outcome is by KO/TKO, set at +1200, and submission, listed at +4000.

Oddsmakers are expecting the PFL New York main event to go the distance. The fight going the distance is listed at -138. In contrast, the fight not going the distance is set at +104.

Full Card Betting Odds

Beyond the lightweight title main event between Nurmagomedov and Colgan, PFL New York features other appealing fights for bettors. There are also odds that could be enticing for bettors who believe a massive upset is on the horizon.

Usman Nurmagomedov (-560) vs. Archie Colgan (+420) – Main Event for the PFL Lightweight Championship

Dakota Ditcheva (-7000) vs. Denise Kielholtz (+2000) – Co-Main Event

Amru Magomedov (-3500) vs. Angel Alvarez (+1400)

Moustapha Diakhate (-350) vs. Darryl Walker (+280)

Raufeon Stots (+140) vs. Lazaro Dayron (-166)

Sean Gauci (-255) vs. Allan Begosso (+210)

Jonathan Hauk Piersma (-176) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (+148)

Montana de la Rosa (+215) vs. Tatiana Postarnakova (-260)

Chamy Delva (+500) vs. Levan Khabalaev (-700)