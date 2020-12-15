UFC President Dana White Responds After Being Called a ‘Bald B****’

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul riled up the MMA community on Monday afternoon after he shared a profane video to social media, calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

In the video, Paul took aim at McGregor, McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin, No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and UFC president Dana White. “Notorious” is scheduled to fight Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, for a presumed top contender slot in the promotion’s lightweight division.

However, if Paul gets his way, Notorious will drop everything and sign a contract to box him. In the video, the “Problem Child” said he has offered McGregor $50 million to box, and the 2-0 boxer also shared a screenshot of a document, appearing to be the contract he sent the Irishman. The document stated that the bout would be eight, three-minute rounds and they would wear 10 oz. gloves.

In the video, Paul ripped White, taking issue with the UFC president’s recent comments about the potential McGregor vs. Paul boxing match. While speaking with TMZ, White said there was a “zero” percent chance the two would box and that McGregor “shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f****** YouTube videos.”

“And Dana White, you’re a f****** p**** too, you ugly f****** bald b****,” Paul said in the video. “You said there’s a zero percent chance of this fight happening, but there’s a zero percent chance of you getting some f****** p****.”

“Conor, you’re scared,” Paul continued. “Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f****** contract you idiots. Jesus, f****** christ, Irish b****.”

In response to Paul’s comments, White told TMZ, “I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his a** out.”

Nunes (20-4) is regarded as the greatest women’s fighter of all time and is the current UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion.

Here is Paul’s video.

Warning: The video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised:

