Quillan Salkilld Reveals Who He Wants Next After UFC Vegas 120

Rising UFC lightweight star Quillan Salkilld revealed who he wants to fight next following his win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 120.

Salkilld submitted Gamrot in the first round of their UFC Vegas 120 lightweight main event in what was the biggest win of his MMA career to date.

Just 26 years of age, Salkilld is now 13-1 in MMA, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the UFC, with five of those UFC wins coming by stoppage.

By taking out Gamrot in such an impressive fashion, Salkilld will move one step closer to the lightweight division’s elite, and he already has his next callout lined up.

Quillan Salkilld Wants Benoit Saint Denis Next

Speaking on the UFC on Paramount+ post-fight show following his win over Gamrot at UFC Vegas 120, Salkilld said that he wants to fight Benoit Saint Denis next, and he wants the fight to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November.

“Yeah, 100%. (Benoit Saint-Denis) is the one I’ve had my eyes on for a bit. All those guys in the top five, I don’t really care, as long as it moves me up the ladder towards the title shot, then I’m down for whatever,” Salkilld said.

“It looks like BSD is the only one that’s not (booked in the top 10), right? Yeah, he’s coming off a loss, but he didn’t get damaged in that fight so it’s definitely a cool matchup, I think.”

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Could Quillan Salkilld Be a Future UFC Lightweight Champion?

There is no doubt that Salkilld has been incredibly impressive so far during his UFC career, and it has many fans and analysts thinking that he can be a future UFC lightweight champion.

He is an incredibly well-rounded fighter who has a terrific ground game, as we just saw against Gamrot, but we also saw against Nasrat Haqparast that he has deadly striking skills, too.

Plus, he’s only 26 years old, so he is super young and constantly improving. He is also a giant for the lightweight division, and he will likely have the size advantage against most of the opponents he faces in the Octagon.