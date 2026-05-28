RAF Announces Expanded Media Rights Deal

Real American Freestyle (RAF) continues to ride a strong wave of momentum. The wrestling promotion announced an expanded media rights deal that will provide both more exposure and opportunities for its wrestlers.

RAF launched last year and has quickly built a strong reputation within the wrestling and MMA community. Olympic medalists and NCAA standouts have found a lucrative outlet to continue wrestling. In addition, UFC stars with wrestling backgrounds have also been able to remain active and continue competing.

UFC stars including Arman Tsarukyan, Michael Chandler, and Colby Covington have all competed on the RAF mats. The wrestling promotion has also featured retired fighters, including Urijah Faber and 2008 Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo compete.

RAF announced that it has expanded its media rights deal with FOX Nation. 14 events will be added, along with year-round coverage of RAF NEXT Gen, and the development of a new series, UNDISCOVERED: The Search for The Next Superstar.

“RAF is growing so fast because every decision we make is centered around one goal: giving the entire wrestling community the exposure it deserves, CEO Chad Bronstein said in a press release. “We’re building a complete platform for the sport – from Olympic champions and global stars all the way down to the next generation coming up behind them. This continued commitment from FOX Nation in less than a year says a lot about the momentum behind this and how strongly they believe in where we’re headed.”

RAF Providing More Exposure with NEXT GEN Events

RAF is already investing in the next generation of wrestlers through its NEXT GEN events.

NEXT GEN will launch on Jul. 19, with select events streaming exclusively on FOX Nation. The wrestling promotion will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for RAF 11 that night, and NEXT GEN will launch at the same venue immediately following the event.

In doing so, NEXT GEN wrestlers will have the opportunity to compete in the same venues. This will give them a chance to interact with and learn from accomplished athletes while also continuing their own development.

According to the promotion’s press release, rankings will be built over time and qualify for championship competition. The first NEXT GEN event will features 47 weight classes across four divisions including 8U, 10U, 12U, and 15U.

Realty TV Competition

Real American Freestyle will also be develop its new series UNDISCOVERED: The Search for The Next RAF Superstar.

That series will mix competition with behind-the-scenes storytelling, which will help share the athletes’ stories. According to a press release, the series is expected to feature aspiring wrestlers competing for the opportunity to earn a place on the RAF roster.

“UNDISCOVERED is designed to create a direct pipeline from unknown talent to wrestling’s new main stage,” the promotion wrote in a press release.

Based on the series’ description, it sounds very similar to The Ultimate Fighter. That series was instrumental in creating new stars for the UFC and providing an opportunity to earn lucrative contracts.

It is unclear how many wrestlers and which weight classes will be featured on the series. However, it is clear that RAF have high hopes that it can help further strengthen its roster.