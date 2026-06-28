Rafael Fiziev Wants BMF Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev says he wants to fight Charles Oliveira for the BMF title in his next bout.

Fiziev had a phenomenal knockout over Manuel Torres in the main event of UFC Baku in his native Azerbaijan. It was a true return to form for Fiziev, who scored his first knockout win since he finished former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in 2022.

Entering the UFC Baku main event, Fiziev had lost four of his last five fights, including two decision losses to UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

But despite being doubted by many coming into the fight, Fiziev turned back the clock and scored a spectacular second-round knockout with a spinning wheel kick and punches.

After the fight, Fiziev called his shot and said he wants his next fight to be against Oliveira, the UFC BMF champion.

Rafael Fiziev Wants to Be the BMF

After devastatingly beating Torres, Fiziev used his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Michael Bisping to call for a BMF title fight with Oliveira.

“BMF belt! BMF belt! Who wants to be BMF? Me, I want to be the BMF!” Fiziev shouted into the microphone.

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Rafael Fiziev Doubles Down on BMF Callout

In the post-fight press conference, Fiziev further explained why he wants to fight Oliveira for the BMF title, noting that he was booked against “Do Bronxs” last October at UFC Sao Paulo, before he had to pull out with an injury.

“I’m far away from the champion. For sure, non (title shot for me). I don’t like to talk about miracle stuff. I’m far away from (Gaethje), but I think I don’t have a bad name for BMF, maybe?” Fiziev said.

“Maybe BMF, because we have a bit of a story with Charles.”

Oliveira recently called out Gaethje for a rematch for both the UFC lightweight title and the BMF title, but as of right now, the UFC has not said who will get the next title shot against the new lightweight champ.

If Oliveira does not get that fight, then a rebooking for the BMF belt against Fiziev makes a lot of sense.