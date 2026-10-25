Ramazan Temirov Issues Statement After UFC 333 KO Loss

UFC flyweight contender Ramazan Temirov issued a statement following his first-round knockout loss at UFC 333.

Temirov was caught by a big uppercut and then finished off with follow-up punches by rising star Lone’er Kavanagh on the UFC 333 main card in what was a bonus-winning performance by Kavanagh.

It was a tough loss for Temirov, who lost for the first time during his UFC career, but he has the right attitude about it based on the statement he shared on social media.

Ramazan Temirov Reacts to UFC 333 Loss

Taking to his Instagram, Temirov reacted to his UFC 333 loss against Kavanagh.

“In any case, Alhamdulillah. I am happy that Allah has written this defeat on my forehead today. My compatriots, I am sorry that I could not justify your trust this time,” Temirov said.

What’s Next for Ramazan Temirov After UFC 333?

While this was no doubt a tough loss for Temirov, the good news is that he will remain ranked in the top 10 of the UFC flyweight division, as Kavanagh was ranked ahead of him in the weight class.

That means that Temirov should still get a big fight his next time out, though it remains to be seen whom the matchmakers will give him in his next outing.

Temirov’s 12-fight win streak was eliminated with this loss against Kavanagh, but he is still a powerful knockout artist who is a whole lot of fun to watch, win, lose, or draw.

Yes, this was a difficult loss for Temirov to suffer during his MMA career against Kavanagh, but again, it wasn’t like he lost against someone who didn’t have a ranking next to their name. He lost against a legitimate top-10-ranked fighter, so it ultimately shouldn’t hurt Temirov’s stock too much.

Looking at the UFC flyweight rankings, some potential next opponents for Temirov that would make sense include Tatsuro Taira, Amir Albazi, Brandon Moreno, Sumudaerji, and a rematch against Charles Johnson, just to name a few. These are all big names in the weight class, so despite this tough loss against Kavanagh, don’t expect Temirov to fall too far in the rankings.