Raoni Barcelos on UFC Vegas 121 Medical Issue: ‘I Just Fainted’

UFC bantamweight fighter Raoni Barcelos provided his latest comment on what happened at UFC Vegas 121, saying that “I just fainted.”

Barcelos and Raul Rosas Jr. were involved in an absolute war in the main event of UFC Vegas 121 that ended in the fifth round when Barcelos, out of nowhere, appeared to be unconscious, leading to a TKO win for Rosas in the fifth round.

It was a frightening scene, as fans were worried for Barcelos’s health.

Fortunately, it appears the Brazilian is OK, although we still don’t know exactly what happened to him.

Raoni Barcelos Provides Latest Statement

From a hospital bed in Las Vegas, Barcelos provided the latest update about what happened to him at UFC Vegas 121.

“Speak up, people! Passing here to reassure you and thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love, for the messages and for every prayer. We were putting up a great fight. I was feeling great winning round by round, even in fifth. Unfortunately I just fainted It was a scare for all of us, but I’m being watched closely, in observation, and once I have more information I’ll share with you, but I can say I’m doing great The will of God is greater than our will I never imagined receiving so much support,” Barcelos wrote on his Instagram.

“Thank you all for being with me right now. You can be sure that I have fought with everything I had and I will keep fighting to honor my family’s name in pursuit of my dream. I hope that my walk will also inspire others to keep going, with grit, in pursuit of a better life. Thank you UFC for all the support, my family, my team and every single person who’s cheering and praying for me. I love you guys! Let’s go through it together. And like a fine wine, I’ll come back even better.”

Raoni Barcelos is a Warrior

Regardless of the result of the fight with Rosas, which officially goes down as a TKO loss for Barcelos in the record books, the Brazilian bantamweight veteran is an absolute warrior who deserves the love and respect of all fans and fellow fighters for what he went through at UFC Vegas 121.

Both Barcelos and Rosas put up an absolutely amazing fight for nearly a full five rounds, and while, in the end, it was Rosas who got his hand raised, both fighters’ stocks went up in the fight, as it was just that damn good.

As for what’s next for Barcelos, we have to wait and see when and if the doctors clear him to fight again. If he does compete inside the Octagon again, then another top-15 ranked opponent makes sense, as he proved against Rosas that he is still one of the best fighters at 135 lbs.

Thankfully, it appears that a very scary situation has been avoided, and that Barcelos is well on the road to making a full recovery, and that’s the most important thing.