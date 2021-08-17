UFC World Reacts to Death of MMA Coach: ‘Truly Devastating’

Longtime MMA coach Saul Soliz is dead at age 55. Soliz coached a slew of notable MMA fighters in his career including Tito Ortiz, Cris Cyborg, Quinton Jackson and many more. Soliz enjoyed a long and successful history in the sport, and he was working when he died as the head coach of Metro Fight Club in Houston, Texas.

The news of his passing broke on Tuesday via social media, and outlets such as MMA Junkie and MMA Fighting later confirmed his passing. According to a social media post made by one of his friends, Soliz passed away following “a long hard fight” with COVID-19.

The news was sudden, so it rocked the UFC world. Heavy compiled some of the most notable reactions from the community below.

Retired UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping posted, “Truly devastating. Anyone denying the dangers of COVID need to wisen up. This isn’t a game. RIP Saul Soliz.”

Former UFC featherweight champion and current Bellator star Cris Cyborg posted, “RIP Saul Soliz. The legacy you left will live on through the lives of all the students, family, and friends you touched along the way.”

Houston-based UFC star Adrian Yanez, who was one of Soliz’s last crop of fighters, posted, “Thank you for everything…Gonna miss you, Coach”.

Thank you for everything ❤🙏

Retired UFC champion Tito Ortiz posted, “This morning around 2 am we lost a father, a brother, a coach and one great amazing human being! I’m lost words…I love you SAUL SOLIZ…Shame on those doctors!”

Houston-based UFC star and journalist Mike Jackson posted, “What would Coach Saul say if someone was talking shit…’Nothing. Cause I wouldn’t know. I’d be at home on the couch, watching TV.’ One of the greatest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of calling a friend & coach, was called home today. I love you, coach. Rest easy.”

What would Coach Saul say if someone was talking shit…

Soliz was a mainstay on the Texas fight scene. His reach is likely to go far beyond just the names on this list, and it seems from the emotional outpouring seen so far among those that knew him in the MMA community that he made a lasting impact on the sport and its fighters.

