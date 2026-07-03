Robert Whittaker Beefing Up For UFC Light Heavyweight Debut

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says that he is beefing up for his light heavyweight debut this summer.

Whittaker takes on Nikita Krylov next Saturday at UFC 329 in the featured preliminary card bout on the card. Fans are very excited to see how Whittaker, who has spent all of his UFC career at welterweight and middleweight, looks as he attempts to win a fight in a third UFC weight class.

Knowing he is going up 20 lbs in weight from 185 lbs to 205 lbs, Whittaker knows he has to beef up, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Robert Whittaker Reveals Current Walkaround Weight

Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson, Whittaker revealed his current walkaround weight as he prepares for his highly anticipated light heavyweight debut at UFC 329.

“I’m not just a middleweight that can eat more now. I’ve been doing the right things. I have leaned up, and I am in a much more natural weight range for myself. I’m still walking around at about 220-225 lbs, pretty lean, cause I’m just heavy,” Whittaker said.

“Yes, Reddit just absolutely kills me with every photo — I love Reddit — every phot I post up or somebody posts up, saying, ‘Not excited for Bobby looking so small at light heavyweight, Bobby’s looking small.’ I’m just short, dude. I’m short.”

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Whittaker is a -190 betting favorite to beat Krylov, who is a +165 betting underdog.

Whittaker has not fought since last summer, when he lost a split decision to Reinier de Ridder, who coincidentally is another former middleweight who is rumored to be moving up to light heavyweight.

As for Krylov, he is coming off a brutal KO win over Modestas Bukauskas in his last fight, which snapped a two-fight losing skid.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this fight plays out, as both Whittaker and Krylov are two of the longest-tenured fighters on the UFC roster. Whittaker is the favorite according to the betting odds, but with the uncertainty of how he will size up at light heavyweight, don’t count out Krylov from winning.