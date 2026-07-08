Robert Whittaker Done With Middleweight for Good

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says that he’s done for good with 185 lbs and that he won’t cut back down to that division.

Whittaker returns to the Octagon for the first time since a split decision loss to Reinier de Ridder last July when he fights Nikita Krylov at UFC 329 in what is his light heavyweight debut.

Given Whittaker started his UFC career as a welterweight and then had his best years as a middleweight, this move up to light heavyweight at age 35 is certainly an interesting one, but it’s a decision that Whittaker is confident in as one that can extend his mixed martial arts career due to not having to kill himself cutting weight anymore.

Robert Whittaker Confirms He Is Done As a Middleweight

Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC 329 fight against Krylov, Whittaker confirmed he is done with middleweight for good.

“The middleweight Rob Whittaker chapter has closed. I’m very happy as a light heavyweight. It is honestly life-changing. I recommend it to anybody. I still do have to cut weight, it’s just not as brutal. It’s not as bad. I was able to fuel myself much more during the camp. Recovery was much higher. My moods were better. Everything was just better for it,” Whittaker said (via MMAFighting.com).

Regardless of what happens against Krylov, Whittaker said he’s done with middleweight for good, citing the fact that other former 185ers have also joined him up at 205 now.

“I don’t need validation. I know this is my weight division. I’m never going back to middleweight. That fella is gone, let alone we have Chimaev, we have de Ridder, we have (Paulo) Costa, they’re all light heavyweights now. So I’ve already danced with some of them,” Whittaker said.

Robert Whittaker Explains Weight Class Change

Whittaker also delved into his psyche about why he decided to make this big change in weight classes so late into his MMA career.

“A big prompt into why I made so many changes is that I didn’t enjoy the last couple of camps and the last couple of fights and things had to change otherwise I wasn’t going to continue. So I made the changes. I moved to light heavyweight. I did the backend of my camp at City Kickboxing, just for the bodies and stuff. I brought my entire tribe with me to the fight itself and it really is life-changing for me. I’m enjoying the journey,” Whittaker said.

“Normally by this period I’m hungry, I’m water loading, I’m just longing to go home, I’m missing my wife and kids. I guess I was just counting down the days until it’s over, where I feel fighting requires such a higher degree of focus and attention that you can’t be looking past it. So to want to just go home is kind of splitting my attention, so I’m in a really good place right now.”

Whittaker vs. Krylov is the featured bout on the UFC 329 prelims before the main card begins.