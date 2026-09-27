Rodolfo Bellato Reacts to Crushing KO Defeat at UFC Vegas 121

UFC light heavyweight fighter Rodolfo Bellato reacted to getting knocked out by Christian Edwards at UFC Vegas 121.

Bellato was looking good against Edwards, winning the first round with a knockdown and then fighting competitively in the second round. But in the third round, Edwards landed a massive punch that knocked the Brazilian to the floor, and after some ground and pound, he was rendered unconscious.

Rodolfo Bellato Reacts to UFC Vegas 121 Loss

Taking to his Instagram stories following UFC Vegas 121, Bellato shared his reaction to the defeat.

“Alright guys, there’s not much to say right now.. Thank you to everyone who roots for me! I promise you that I’ll come back stronger!” Bellato wrote on his IG stories.

Rodolfo Bellato Loses Winnable Fight

This was a tough loss for Bellato because he was looking good in this fight up until he wasn’t, as it did appear that he was well on his way to a win before he got dropped and finished in the third round.

With the loss, Bellato’s win streak is snapped following a devastating KO win over Luke Fernandez in his last fight. Overall, the Brazilian is 2-2-1, 1 NC over six UFC fights, as he has been extremely inconsistent inside the Octagon.

Although he has big-time KO power and we’ve seen that during his UFC career, Bellato is also defensively irresponsible, as he routinely leaves his chin wide open to get clocked, which is exactly what happened here against Edwards in a fight that Bellato was winning up until he wasn’t.

The good news for Bellato is that the UFC light heavyweight division isn’t exactly stacked, so if he can get a few more wins in a row, he’ll be right back to where he was before this bout. But for now, he took quite a bit of damage against Edwards, and he will have to work his way back up the UFC light heavyweight division ladder if he plans on making a run for the top-15 rankings after losing in such a devastating fashion to Edwards in this fight at UFC Vegas 121.