Ronda Rousey Could Replace Dana White, Says Former UFC Star

Former UFC star Dan Hardy believes Ronda Rousey could eventually replace Dana White as the president of the UFC.

White seems more focused on boxing these days, which leads Hardy to believe he could eventually step down as UFC president.

Dan Hardy Thinks Ronda Rousey Could Replace Dana White

Speaking on Submission Radio, Hardy explained why he thinks Rousey could eventually take over White as the face of the UFC.

“I still think we need some more promotion. It just makes me think we need a fresh voice. I think maybe Dana’s time in mixed martial arts has passed. Maybe if he crosses over to boxing now and lets somebody else take his place. I don’t know if it’s Hunter (Campbell), though. I’ve not really spoken to him much. I was kind of getting the vibe that Ronda was going to be gunning for the UFC face job at some point in the future. So, we’ll see how that plays out. I could see Ronda going for it,” Hardy said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Dana White Not as Hungry

In Hardy’s opinion, White is not as hungry to promote the UFC.

“I’m thankful that I got (the old) version of Dana because he was a fan just like everybody else. But he was driven to make it successful because he had gone out on a limb with money that his friends had backed him with, and he believed in the product. It was a difficult thing to push because of the time. The struggle against the UFC was very real, and that’s part of what drove him. I think now it’s become almost too easy, hasn’t it really? The promoting side of the UFC, like, you don’t even have to really announce a card before the tickets are almost gone in some instances. I don’t know whether he’s lost a bit of the hunger for that because the promoting is not necessarily that difficult anymore. I think he likes a challenge, and I don’t think MMA is a challenge for him anymore. He’s kind of conquered it, hasn’t he?” Hardy said.