Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano make their long-awaited return to MMA, for a historic event. The women’s MMA pioneers will clash in the main event of the first-ever MMA card to stream live on Netflix.

Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions is promoting the event. If successful, the event could be the first of many MVP MMA events on Netflix. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Rousey and Carano have been open that they would only come out of retirement if they were fighting each other. After the UFC passed on the fight, MVP stepped up and booked it to headline its first foray into MMA. ‘Rowdy’ has been vocal since then and taken aim at the promotion, particularly matchmaker Hunter Campbell.

Rousey last fought at UFC 207 in 2016, losing a 1st round TKO to Amanda Nunes. Carano, meanwhile, last competed in 2009, when she lost a TKO to Cris Cyborg in a Strikeforce women’s featherweight title fight.

Rousey and Carano have found success in other ventures, including Hollywood, having both appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise. While both have not fought in years, Rousey enters as the betting favorite to defeat Carano.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Betting Odds

Ronda Rousey stands as a sizeable favorite over Gina Carano on the latest betting lines for tomorrow night’s event.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Rousey enters at -590 to defeat earn the win. A $20 wager on the UFC Hall of Famer to win would return a total payout of $23.39.

Carano, meanwhile, sits at +390. A $20 wager on her to pull off an upset would yield a total of $98. The number may be enticing for bettors who believe the former Strikeforce contender will be able to keep the fight standing.

The fight has been in the works for well over a year, so both have had time to craft a strong game plan. Rousey and Carano will aim to dictate where the fight is contested, so it could start with a high pace.

Oddsmakers are expecting a short bout. Rousey is favored to win by submission at -210. Surprisingly, ‘Rowdy’ is also listed at +550 to earn a KO/TKO victory.

For Carano, her best path to victory is by KO/TKO, also listed at +550. Given the favored outcome, oddsmakers are expecting the first-ever MVP MMA event to end with a finish.

The fight going the distance is listed at -2000. In contrast, the fight going the distance is set at+830.

The total rounds prop sits at 1.5 rounds. Over 1.5 rounds stands at +160, while the under is listed at -198.

Rousey vs. Carano: Main Card Betting Odds

Beyond the main event between Rousey and Carano, the main card features many intriguing matchups.

MVP’s MMA event is being promoted as a triple main event. Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, and Philipe Lins vs. former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou serve as the other two headliners.

Main Card Odds

Nate Diaz (+164) vs. Mike Perry (-215)

Francis Ngannou (-2000) vs. Philipe Lins (+830)

Salahdine Parnasse (-1450) vs. Kenneth Cross (+700)

Junior Dos Santos (+280) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-390)