Salahdine Parnasse Calls Out MMA Legend After UFC Paris Win

Fresh off a first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC Paris, UFC lightweight contender Salahdine Parnasse has called out a huge name.

Parnasse kicked Hooker in the body to hurt him, then kicked him in the head to wobble him, before finishing the Kiwi with a left hook to the dome that folded him in half, forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in and wave the fight off.

Now that Parnasse has his first UFC win, he has a big callout for his next fight.

Salahdine Parnasse Calls Out Max Holloway

Speaking to UFC News, Parnasse called out MMA legend Max Holloway.

“I want to fight Max Holloway. I know he’s a legend. This is not trash talking. It’s just a dream I’ve had for a long time, and out of respect, I really want to face a legend like Max,” Parnasse said.

Will Salahdine Parnasse Get His Wish?

After a quick knockout win over Hooker, the UFC could potentially try to turn Salahdine around quickly and get him back into the Octagon before the year is up.

He essentially took zero damage in the fight with Hooker, so there is no reason why he can’t fight again this year as long as the UFC can find a suitable opponent for him.

Could that be Holloway? It’s certainly possible.

Holloway is, of course, coming off a first-round TKO win over Conor McGregor at UFC 329, but the fight ended via an injury knockout and not a legitimate stoppage.

Holloway has said that he would like to have a trilogy match against McGregor after the two have gone 1-1 in their previous two bouts, so we’ll see if he ends up getting what he wants. The problem is, McGregor is out healing up from his ACL surgery, and he won’t be ready to fight for another year.

While Holloway may have no problem sitting around and waiting for a trilogy bout against McGregor, the UFC matchmakers may want to get him back in the cage for one more fight in 2026, and if that’s the case, then a fight against Parnasse makes sense.