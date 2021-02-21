Boxing Champ’s Scary KO: ‘Please Let This Man Be Okay’ [WATCH]

A boxing champ’s knockout was so scary on Saturday night that even the most avid fans of the sport found themselves hoping and praying for the fallen fighter’s recovery. Mexico’s Miguel Berchelt entered his main event bout as a big favorite and the WBC’s junior lightweight champion. But fellow Mexican star Oscar Valdez annihilated Berchelt with one of the scariest knockouts in recent boxing history.

If you missed Valdez’s epic one-punch KO, you can watch it below.

Here’s another angle of the violent exchange.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT 😯 @OscarValdez56 is the new WBC junior lightweight champion. #BercheltValdez pic.twitter.com/TdaJg07bdH — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 21, 2021

With the win, Valdez grabbled gold at 130 pounds and the biggest win of his boxing career. Valdez won the fight via 10th-round stoppage.

After some scary moments ticked off the clock, Berchelt was eventually able to get up again and move around.

According to ESPN, Berchelt was immediately going to be transported to the UFC Trauma Center in Las Vegas for a medical evaluation.

‘Please Let This Man Be Okay’ Are Other Reactions

Celebrity actress and boxing fan Rose Perez was everyone watching the fight. Perez posted, “Omg. Berchelt is not moving. Dear Lord. Please let this man be okay. Please!”

Perez posted, “Berchelt is up! Thank goodness! I wish him a sound and well recovery.”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani had the same kind of real-time reaction to the KO.

He’s now sitting up. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 21, 2021

SI’s Chirs Mannix was watching the fight. Mannix posted, “Scary moments for Miguel Berchelt. That’s why you stop fights when a guy has taken the kind of punishment Berchelt had. This can happen.”

Scary moments for Miguel Berchelt. That’s why you stop fights when a guy has taken the kind of punishment Berchelt had. This can happen. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 21, 2021

‘KO of the Year’ Are Other Reactions

ESPN’s Max Kellerman also took notice. Kellerman posted, “Valdez’s boxing ability got him the lead, but his character got him the knockout; he never gave into the momentum when Berchelt started to come on and impose his size. KO of the year so far. Hope Berchelt is ok.”

Valdez’ boxing ability got him the lead, but his character got him the knockout; he never gave into the momentum when Berchelt started to come on and impose his size. KO of the year so far. Hope Berchelt is ok. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) February 21, 2021

WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring was worried about Berchelt’s health. Herring posted, “Man, I was worried for a second when I did see Berchelt respond, but I’m glad he’s communicating.”

Man, I was worried for a second when I did see Berchelt respond, but I’m glad he’s communicating 🙏🏾 — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) February 21, 2021

Yahoo’s Kevin Iole was ready to play matchmaker for the new WBC junior lightweight champion.

Iole posted, “Just spoke to @ShakurStevenson who said he was impressed by Valdez and said he was surprised. Asked if he wanted him next, Stevenson said, “Come on, there’s no other fight to make now.”

Just spoke to @ShakurStevenson who said he was impressed by Valdez and said he was surprised. Asked if he wanted him next, Stevenson said, "Come on, there's no other fight to make now." — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 21, 2021

Stevenson followed that up with his own call to make the fight. Stevenson posted, “Congrats champ @oscarvaldez56 I respect what you did tonight surprised me…It’s only 1 FIGHT to make now!”.

Congrats champ @oscarvaldez56 I respect what you did tonight surprised me.. It’s only 1 FIGHT to make now! — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 21, 2021

Like Valdez, Stevenson is an undefeated former 126-pound champion now operating in boxing’s stacked 130-pound division.

Additionally, both fighters are promoted by Top Rank, so the fight would seem easy to make on paper.

