Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim Announced By UFC

UFC welterweight contenders will clash at UFC Vegas 124 when Sean Brady battles Gabriel Bonfim in what should be a great fight.

The UFC officially announced that Brady vs. Bonfim will headline UFC Vegas 124 on November 7 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Welterweight contenders step back in the spotlight @GabrielBonfi vs Sean Brady headlines #UFCVegas124!” the UFC wrote on X.

Sean Brady Looking to Stay Hot

Brady will be looking to stay hot after he absolutely dominated Joaquin Buckley in his last fight at UFC 328 in May, in a fight where he beat down his opponent from bell to bell.

Brady has been close to the elite of the UFC welterweight division for several years now, but he has lost some key fights, such as getting knocked out by Michael Morales and Belal Muhammad, that halted his ascension to the top of the 170 lbs weight class.

Still, he is one of the best grapplers in the UFC welterweight division, and anytime he can get his opponent down to the mat, he will have an opportunity to drown them out on the floor, and he’ll look to do that to Bonfim.

Gabriel Bonfim Trying to Break Into Welterweight Elite

As for Bonfim, the Brazilian is 7-1 overall in the UFC, and he is riding a five-fight win streak at the moment, including a huge win over the former champ Muhammad in his last fight that showed he is one of the best fighters in the weight class.

Bonfim has only lost once in his UFC career, when he gassed out and was finished by veteran Nicolas Dalby in 2023. Since then, though, he has not lost, and he is now closing in on the upper echelon of the UFC welterweight division should he get past Brady in this contest.

As the fight was just officially announced by the UFC, we do not have the betting odds for it yet. However, fans should expect that the odds are somewhat close here, as both men are terrific fighters and this should be a very competitive bout between two of the best welterweights in the sport.