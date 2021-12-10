Sean O’Malley & Cody Garbrandt Get Separated at UFC 269 Presser

They may not be fighting each other on Saturday night, but two UFC stars got into it during the UFC 269 press conference on December 9, 2021.

The event goes down this Saturday night, and Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt will compete during the main card. “Sugar Sean” will take on Raulian Paiva to open the main card and then Garbrandt will make the walk right after when he fights Kai Kara-France.

And even though they are both focused on their opponents, the two seemingly couldn’t help themselves from getting into a verbal back and forth. It led to the two getting out of their chairs and walking toward each other before security broke things up.

Watch O’Malley and “No Love” feud below via the YouTube embed:





Play



Sean O'Malley & Cody Garbrandt Get Separated By Security at UFC 269 Presser During the UFC 269 press conference on December 9, 2021, Sean O'Malley and Cody Garbrandt had to be separated by security. 2021-12-10T02:15:59Z

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Garbrandt Will Make His 125-Pound Debut

December 11, 2021, will mark Garbrandt’s UFC flyweight debut, and for it, he drew the always-tough Kara-France. No Love, who is the former UFC bantamweight champion, is coming off lopsided unanimous decision loss to Rob Font in May 2021.

Before the Font fight, No Love had expressed interest in moving to 125 pounds and he was even scheduled to fight then-flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in November 2020. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of the bout.

Garbrandt is now prepared to defeat the No. 6-ranked 125 pounder and put himself in title contention.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268