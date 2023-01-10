Sean O’Malley Sets Sights on New Opponent After UFC Champ Reveals Injury

No. 1-ranked UFC bantamweight “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is now eyeing a fight with Henry Cejudo after 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling revealed he is suffering from a bicep injury.

Sterling took to his YouTube channel and said that he was dealing with a torn bicep, something that may keep him on the shelf longer than he’d like. Signs have pointed toward Sterling and Cejudo battling at UFC 265 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. But, “Funk Master” has now cast doubt on the timeline.

Comparing his fight with TJ Dillashaw, who has a credentialed wrestling background but leans more into his striking, to Cejudo, a freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist, Sterling said he needs his bicep to be “100 percent” before taking on “Triple C.”

“I know you guys are probably wondering if we’re going to fight or not,” Sterling said. “The fight’s supposed to be myself and Henry Cejudo. I think that’s all said and done. It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again. Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more with inside leg trips, double legs, high crotches, and trying to run the pipe into these lifts.”

“I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100 percent,” Sterling said.

Sterling Said Fighting In March Wasn’t Very ‘Realistic’

Because the Funk Master is adamant about healing his arm before preparing for and ultimately fighting Cejudo, Sterling said he didn’t “really think” March was “realistic” in terms of his third title defense.

“I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly. Even though I did lay out all the ways that I could win and do that for 25 minutes. I got to make sure I’m in shape, and it’s hard to get in shape when I have this thing compromising me the entire time. Yes, I can run. Yes, I can do sprints. Those are all cool, but I need to make sure I have the grappling endurance to go 25 minutes with a guy like Henry. He’s smaller, so his conditioning is going to be a little bit better because he’s not going to be cutting as much weight as I’m going to be cutting. So I’m already compromised coming in.

“Is it realistic for me to fight in March?” Sterling continued. “I don’t really think it is.”

Sean O’Malley Wants to Wait Until July for Title Fight, Turned Attention to Cejudo

Although O’Malley is ranked No. 1 at bantamweight because of his win over former 135-pound champion Petr Yan a few months ago, Sugar has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want to compete until July.

Because of his timeline, the door has presumably opened up for Cejudo to receive a title fight.

Well, with Sterling seemingly benched for the foreseeable future, O’Malley took to Twitter to share his interest in fighting Triple C, writing: “Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not I’m confused? He Said his bicep is torn. If that’s the case let me beat up Henry”