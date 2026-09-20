Sean Sharaf Reacts After Insane KO Over Gable Steveson

UFC heavyweight Sean Sharaf shared his reaction following his insane upset knockout win over Gable Steveson at UFC 331.

Sharaf needed just 12 seconds to cash in as a monster +1000 betting underdog and take out the -2500 betting favorite Steveson. By the odds, this was the biggest upset in UFC history.

Sean Sharaf Reacts to Crazy Win

Speaking to reporters following UFC 331, Sharaf reacted to his incredible knockout win over Steveson.

“I told you the game plan was hit, don’t get hit, leave with a bag full of cash, man. Everyone thought I was joking, but no. I’m just so grateful. I’m so grateful. I prayed so hard. I believed in myself. My team believed in me, and I’m just so happy. I’m so happy for this moment,” Sharaf said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I was just treating this like every other fight. Like, I don’t put anyone on a pedestal. He has two hands, two legs, and he bleeds red. I guess I shocked the world, but I haven’t felt any different. I’m definitely getting more interviews, that’s for sure. But that’s about it.”

Sean Sharaf Tells Gable Steveson to Keep His Chin Up

Although Sharaf wasn’t exactly nice to Steveson during fight week, he surprisingly had some nice things to say about his opponent after their fight, encouraging him to keep his chin up and keep going in his MMA career, even if Steveson showed him disrespect by leaving the Octagon before UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer announced Sharaf as the official winner.

“Yeah, I saw him leaving, but, you know, I remember I was thinking about this before the fight: I was 4-0, I was undefeated when I had my first loss in the UFC and he just had his first loss. It makes you better. You’re going to take a look back, and you can’t underestimate people. You can’t think you’re untouchable and you’re going to just run through people. I think he’s going to go back. He’s going to get better. He’s got a hell of a lot of talent, so I’m sure you guys will see him again,” Sharaf said.