UFC Star Threatens to Punch Crowd, Rips Adesanya’s ‘Cartoon P*rn Addiction’

Top-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland was a wild man on the mic during the UFC 276 press conference on Thursday.

Strickland is set to fight Alex Pereira during the event’s main card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fighter is known for his brash, unfiltered personality. And before the presser even began, Strickland told his followers on social media that he was “scared” he could get “Gina Carano’d” (canceled) for some of the things he’d potentially say.

So, during the press conference, Strickland was asked if was advised by anyone to filter his speech.

“Bro, the UFC was on top of me from the start,” Strickland said.

Then, Strickland stood up and pointed out to the audience.

“I just want to say something,” Strickland continued. “This is my first press conference. You guys are a bunch of vicious bastards. I hear the way you guys talk. I want to go down there and punch all you f****** in the face! Jesus Christ, you guys are mean.

“Yeah, I need to calm down.”

Then, Strickland pointed to one individual in the crowd. “You in the red hat, you’re a bastard, bro. The way you’re talking to Jared [Cannonier]. That man’s [going] to come down there and take your head off. But, you’re a funny guy.”

Strickland Says He Will Start Doing His Nails Like Adesanya if He Beats Pereira

Strickland is poised to potentially earn a title fight if he defeats Pereira, the man who owns two wins over current UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya in kickboxing, including a KO. Adesanya will look to defend his 185-pound strap against Cannonier during the night’s main event.

“Alex is a big, scary f****** Brazilian, I think we can all admit that,” Strickland said.

However, Strickland said that after beating Pereira, “you’re going to see I’m a whole different guy.”

Then, taking an obvious shot at Adesanya, who came to the press conference with his nails done, Strickland said: “I’m going to start painting my nails, act like a female. I’m going to be wearing sunglasses inside. You know what I’m saying? It’s going to be different, bro.

“I’m going to go get me suits. I’m going to get me a nice car. I’m going to trade in my 2018 Nissan Frontier, get me a Porsche. Just f****** wait. I’m going to leave all you guys behind. I’m going to be the best champion you’ve ever seen. Let’s go!”

Then, Strickland said: “I just want to say, let’s go, Brandon!”

Strickland & Adesanya Get Into NSFW Back-&-Forth

Strickland was asked who the best striker on stage was. “I would say me,” Strickland said, and then pointed to Pereira, “but I mean that man was the one that slept that man (Strickland then pointed to Adesanya).

“Next to me, probably Alex. I mean what was it, 2-0 against Izzy? Izzy, what was it? 2-0?”

Strickland sparked a fiery back and forth, and you can watch it below via the embedded Twitter video:

“Did you watch the whole fight,” Adesanya asked.

Strickland admitted that he hadn’t and “The Last Stylebender” cut in: “Exactly. Do your f****** job next time.”

“Oh, man,” Strickland said. “I made the champion mad with his f****** frosted tips and his gay, little watch. Oh no.

“I’m just kidding. Izzy is a savage, bro.”

Then, Adesanya chimed in saying that he “smacked” Strickland “on the a** like my b****” before walking on stage. “And that’s facts,” The Last Stylebender continued.

“Your P*rnhub is just filled with cartoons, bro,” Strickland retorted. “No man that beats off to cartoons is going to beat me. Calm down.”

“Bro, trust me,” Adesanya snapped back. “I’ll tell you what. If you win this fight, when we fight, I’ll knock you out and do a TikTok dance over your grave.”

“Oh, look at this grown-a** man on f****** TikTok,” Sean Strickland hit back. “Maybe that’s the problem, bro. We don’t want this guy as a champion.”

“Do something about it then,” Adesanya said.

Strickland then said he’d go outside with Adesanya and The Last Stylebender once again brought up that he smacked Strickland’s behind. “Listen, bro,” Strickland said. “You’re going to break a nail. Calm down.”

“I’ll break your f****** face,” Adesanya responded.

Strickland then called on Pereira to “get Adesanya” and The Last Stylebender told Strickland to focus on the Brazilian.

“Izzy’s a solid guy,” Strickland said. “He’s a good guy. I don’t judge his cartoon p*rn addiction. I’m not going to be that guy.”

“It’s called hentai,” Adesanya cut in.

The back and forth ended after The Last Stylebender told both Pereira and Strickland to focus on each other and not him “Hey, Izzy,” Strickland said. “Why don’t you tell me what not to do.

“What should I do? Take a f****** nap?”