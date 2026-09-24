Sedriques Dumas Gets New Opponent for UFC Vegas 121

We have a last-minute change to the upcoming UFC Vegas 121 card as Sedriques Dumas has a new opponent for Saturday night’s fight.

With Mickey Gall out of his middleweight bout against Dumas, the veteran now has a new opponent on short notice for this weekend’s event.

UFC Vegas 121 Gets New Fight

Dumas was supposed to fight Gall at UFC Vegas 121, which takes place on Saturday, September 26 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Gall is out and has been replaced by Luis Hernandez, who is making his UFC debut on short notice.

The new fight takes place at 205 lbs in the UFC light heavyweight division, per the UFC.

Sedriques Dumas Looking to Save UFC Job Against Newcomer

This bout will likely be Dumas’s last chance to save his job in the UFC as he is 3-5, 1 NC during his UFC career and in desperate need of a win.

Dumas has lost three of his last four fights overall, with the other fight being a No Contest during this recent tough stretch for him. At one point, Dumas had been released from the UFC after his contract was up, but the promotion opted to re-sign him and book him against Gall.

However, with Gall out, the UFC has called upon Hernandez to make his UFC debut on very short notice.

Hernandez just fought two weeks ago on Dana White’s Contender Series and picked up a finish to earn a UFC contract from UFC president Dana White. He is best known for a viral moment with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland at a local MMA event in Las Vegas, where the now-champion attacked him.

The betting odds have not yet dropped for this fight, but despite taking this fight on very short notice, look for Hernandez to be the betting favorite for this bout, given that he is on a win streak right now while Dumas can’t stop losing.

As for Gall, it’s disappointing that he was forced to drop out of the fight, but hopefully he can recover shortly from his medical issues and get back into the Octagon very soon.