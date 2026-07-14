Sedriques Dumas Released By the UFC

Longtime UFC middleweight fighter Sedriques Dumas has been removed from the UFC’s roster as he’s been released by the promotion.

MMA journalist Guilherme Cruz reported the news on Tuesday, not long after fellow middleweight fighter Michel Pereira was also released by the UFC.

“Sedriques Dumas has been removed from the UFC roster, I’m told,” Cruz wrote on X.

Sedriques Dumas Struggled in the UFC

Dumas was initially signed to the UFC in August 2022, when he won on Dana White’s Contender Series and earned a UFC contract.

Since then, he has been a member of the UFC’s middleweight roster, compiling a 3-5, 1 NC record in nine fights inside the Octagon.

His three UFC wins came over Cody Brundage, Abu Azaitar, and, most recently, Denis Tiuliulin in August 2024, so it has been nearly two years since he got his hand raised.

He lost in the UFC to Josh Fremd, Nursulton Ruziboev, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Donte Johnson, and most recently, Jackson McVey, who submitted Dumas in April. Dumas also fought to a No Contest with Zach Reese.

In addition to his losing record inside the Octagon, Dumas has also been notorious for his issues outside of the Octagon, as he has been arrested multiple times.

UFC Making Roster Moves

With Dumas and Pereira being let go today, the UFC is clearly making roster moves as they need space on the roster with the new season of Dana White’s Contender Series coming up next month.

With 50 fights on this year’s season of DWCS, the promotion could sign upwards of 50 fighters to fight in the UFC, meaning they need to make room on the roster.

For fighters such as Dumas and Pereira, who have both been on losing skids as of late, these are the types of UFC fighters who are the most at risk of being cut by the promotion as they look to make room on the roster.

These are unlikely to be the only cuts the UFC makes, as fans can expect the UFC matchmakers to continue releasing fighters in the coming weeks, with DWCS Season 10 starting in less than one month from now.