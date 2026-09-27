Sedriques Dumas Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 121 Loss

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas issued a statement following his first-round submission loss to Luis Hernandez at UFC Vegas 121.

Dumas was originally supposed to fight Mickey Gall on the UFC Vegas 121 undercard in a middleweight matchup, but Gall was removed from the bout during fight week and replaced on short notice by UFC newcomer Luis Hernandez, who took the fight on two days’ notice in a light heavyweight bout.

The change of opponents did not go well for Dumas, who was tapped out in the very first round by Hernandez in what fans and media dubbed the “cops vs. robbers” matchup, as Dumas has a checkered legal past and Hernandez is a Miami-area police officer.

Sedriques Dumas Reacts to UFC Vegas 121 Loss

Taking to his Instagram stories following his loss to Hernandez at UFC Vegas 121, Dumas shared his reaction to the submission defeat.

“To be real, I got nothing to say to people besides I just love what I do and if you was in a predicament getting ready for somebody for months, we gotta switch guess what something don’t work out as favor I give two else about what people say how people feel I know I gotta fix me and that’s just it. Thank you for my team and the ones I asked you support me. Awesome hope Mickey gets well,” Dumas wrote on his IG Stories.

What’s Next for Sedriques Dumas?

Following this tough loss to Hernandez, Dumas’s UFC record dropped to 3-6, 1 NC through 10 fights inside the Octagon, and we now have to seriously wonder if he is going to get another chance to fight in the UFC.

His record simply isn’t very good, and he gets finished in nearly all of his losses, so he has not been impressive to watch.

That being said, he did have a change of opponents at the last minute with Fernandez coming into this fight, and he did have to move up a weight class, so perhaps the matchmakers will take pity on Dumas and give him one more chance to prove himself in the UFC.