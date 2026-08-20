Shavkat Rakhmonov Won’t Fight in UFC Again, Says Division Rival

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov won’t fight in the Octagon again, according to divisional rival Sean Brady.

Rakhmonov has not competed since December 2024, when he defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision at UFC 310.

That fight was a title eliminator at welterweight, with Rakhmonov set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad for the belt in his next bout. But after injuring his knee during training, Rakhmonov was not able to fight Muhammad, and Jack Della Maddalena ended up getting the title shot instead, beating Muhammad and winning the title at UFC 315.

Rakhmonov, meanwhile, still hasn’t returned to action. And if you believe what Brady says, he never will be.

Sean Brady Says Shavkat Rakhmonov Won’t Fight Again

Speaking to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Brady said that although Rakhmonov is said to be preparing for a comeback to the Octagon, he is not convinced that he will actually step back into the cage again.

“Shavkat is hitting pads and stuff and they’re saying he’s coming back but I don’t think he’s ever gonna fight again. I think he’s done. Because he keeps, every time he tries to come back his knee just keeps going out. He’s just not gonna be able to make it through camp. Guys with knee problems have the problems over and over again,” Brady said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Shavkat Rakhmonov Is the Ultimate ‘What If’

With a perfect 19-0 MMA record, including a 7-0 record in the UFC, Rakhmonov is the ultimate “what if” in the UFC because he has all the tools necessary to become a world champion, but injuries might not let him do so.

When he was active, Rakhmonov was one of the best in the world, and he likely would have been favored to beat Muhammad for the belt.

But now, after nearly two years away on the sidelines, others have passed him in the weight class, including new champ Islam Makhachev, plus top contenders Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

Hopefully, Rakhmonov comes back healthy. But given the severity of the injuries that he suffered, there’s no guarantee that will be the case.