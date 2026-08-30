Song Yadong Calls for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong called for a title shot at 135 lbs following his upset win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai.

Despite entering the bout as a +450 betting underdog, Song showed that he is an elite fighter in the UFC bantamweight division as he knocked out Nurmagomedov, a highly regarded talent who was likely one win away from getting a title shot of his own.

Now, Song wants that chance to fight for the belt.

Song Yadong Calls for UFC Title Shot

Speaking to UFC News following the event, Song said that he wants a title shot at 135 lbs and said he would knock out whoever is holding the belt when he fights for it, between Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili, and Sean O’Malley.

“I think the UFC should give me the title shot. I feel like I can finish everyone. I can finish Petr, I can finish Merab. So, even the Sean fight was very close. If we rematch, I can finish him, too,” Song said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Song Credits Coach for KO Win

After scoring an incredible knockout win over Nurmagomedov, Song credited his boxing coach, Rudy Hernandez, for telling him to throw an uppercut because he was confident that he could KO Nurmagomedov with the punch, and he proved to be right.

“My boxing coach Rudy Hernandez, he already told me you’ll get the knockout tonight with an uppercut. We’ve been working on that, the uppercut. We knew he’s going to shoot from the left side, and we feinted the left uppercut and landed the right one,” Song said.

Now that Song has beaten Nurmagomedov, he is likely next in line for a title shot at 135 lbs, depending on what happens between Yan and Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout at UFC 333

Should Yan win that fight, then the UFC will most likely book a rematch between him and O’Malley. But if Dvalishvili defeats Yan, then Song will likely be next in line for the title shot because he has not fought Dvalishvili yet, whereas O’Malley has already fought and lost to him twice in his UFC career.