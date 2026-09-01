Song Yadong Reacts to Collision With Usman Nurmagomedov

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong reacted to his collision in the Octagon with Usman Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai.

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Song knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round to pick up by far the biggest win of his MMA career.

Immediately after the KO happened, Usman Nurmagomedov jumped over the Octagon fence to tend to his brother. At the same time, Song was running around the cage celebrating and ran into him, which led to a brief collision and a moment where it appeared that an elbow was being loaded up to be thrown, though Usman Nurmagomedov ultimately held up.

The Russian has been criticized by fans, fighters, and media for being in the Octagon when he wasn’t supposed to be and for nearly coming to blows with Song. But the Chinese native is giving him a pass due to his close relationship with his unconscious brother.

Song Yadong Reacts to UFC Shanghai Incident

Song shared his reaction to the viral incident with Usman Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai in the clip below.

“Watching the slow motion, it looked like he was turning around to throw an elbow or something, but actually I understand because they are brothers, you know? The internet said he wanted to maliciously attack me, he just thought I was going over to attack him. Because he went over to check on his brother, and suddenly someone runs over, like you’d definitely react that way,” Song said.

Classy Response by Song Yadong

This is a very classy response by Song, who is taking the high road in response to the viral incident that has led to a lot of criticism directed towards Usman Nurmagomedov.

Song is riding high right now and is feeling good about his UFC career after knocking out Umar Nurmagomedov and closing in on a title shot at 135 lbs, so it’s good to see him react this way instead of holding a grudge.

As for punishment for Usman Nurmagomedov for jumping over the cage, that seems unlikely since Song has already forgiven him for the incident.