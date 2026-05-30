Song Yadong Saves The Chinese Honor In Macau

Song Yadong has saved the day for the Chinese people in Macau. The bantamweight contender put on a solid fight against former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and won via guillotine choke in the second round.

It was the only win for a Chinese fighter during a very entertaining card in the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

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Song Yadong Shows Elite Status At Home

Song put the pressure on Figueiredo early on. The Brazilian fighter tried to stay on the outside and land kicks. Both guys didn’t really want to commit and was hesitant to let combinations go. Figueiredo tried to get Song to the ground, but the Chinese fighter was able to prevent the takedown. At the end of the round, Song missed a high kick and slipped. Figueiredo ended the round on top with little to no damage done.

Also in the second round, both guys started hesitantly. Song pressured a little bit, and Figueiredo tried to counter his actions. Song then went for a surprising takedown, but Figueiredo was able to get up almost immediately. Song came through with a couple of punches. Figueiredo seemed to slow down, and Song started to look sharper with his striking. The Brazilian fighter went for a takedown. Song adjusted and locked in the guillotine choke. Figueiredo tried to escape, but the grip was too tight, and the Brazilian had to tap. Song won and saved the night for the Chinese with the only win for China tonight.

Finally, The First UFC Win For Asakura

He got an immediate flyweight title shot when he arrived in the UFC, but needed a third fight and moving up a weight class to secure his first UFC win. Kai Asakura finally got his first win in the UFC today. The Japanese fighter took on Cameron Smotherman in the bantamweight division. Asakura wasn’t hesitant at all in the fight and looked very confident early on.

He was able to back up Smotherman and unleashed a couple of good combinations. With a perfectly placed left hook, he was able to knock down Smotherman and finish the American fighter with strikes on the ground. A beautiful win for the talented 32-year-old out of Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan.

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A Very Promising Prospect At Bantamweight

For the first time since October 2024, Cody Haddon returned to the Octagon. The Australian bantamweight fighter took on Aoriqileng. The 27-year-old showed once again why so many people see him as one of the biggest prospects in the UFC bantamweight division. Haddon overwhelmed the Chinese fighter with good striking and a very dominant ground game.

Aoriqileng was able to get out of the first round, but that was the only positive stat for him. In the second round, Haddon finished the job via TKO to get his second win in the UFC. Haddon looks like a very bright prospect in the division, but to make moves in the division, he has to stay healthy and fight more often.

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Full Results UFC Macau

Main Card

Song Yadong def. Deiveson Figueiredo via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 4:42.

Alonzo Menifield def. Zhang Mingyang via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:15.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Tallison Teixeira via KO (punches) – R1, 0:39.

Kai Asakura def. Cameron Smotherman via KO (punch) – R1, 1:50.

Jake Matthews def. Carlston Harris via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27).

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji ends in a no contest (accidental groin strike from Sumudaerji) – R2, 1:45.

Preliminary Card

Luis Felipe def. YiSak Lee via TKO (punches) – R1, 3:40.

José Henrique def. Meng Ding via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28).

Cody Haddon def. Aoriqileng via TKO (punches) – R2, 2:11.

Rei Tsuruya def. Luis Gurule via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:19.

Angela Hill def. Xiong Jingnan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Rodrigo Vera def. Kangjie Zhu via KO (punches) – R1, 1:50.

Jaqueline Amorim def. Loma Lookboonme via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:04.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.