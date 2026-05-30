UFC Macau Bonuses Revealed After Spectacular Card

The bonuses for Saturday’s UFC Macau event have been revealed following an awesome card that featured several highlight-reel finishes. In the main event, Song Yadong won against Deiveson Figueiredo via guillotine choke submission in the second round.

The bonuses were announced by Senior VP and Head of Asia, Kevin Chang.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each): Alonzo Menifield vs. Zhang Mingyang

Alonzo Menifield didn’t come to China to get beaten by the home favorite. Menifield looked great and had Zhang Mingyang in all kinds of trouble early on. Zhang tried to go toe-to-toe with Menifield, but that was a massive mistake from the Chinese fighter.

The powerful Menifield was able to stop Zhang late in the first round via TKO. An amazing win for the American who defended his fifteenth spot in the UFC light-heavyweight rankings. Menifield’s tenth knockout win of his professional career. The UFC awarded both fighters with the fight of the night bonus.

Performance of the Night ($100,000): Song Yadong

Song Yadong was the only Chinese fighter who won at home. The bantamweight contender beat former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo via guillotine choke submission in the second round. It earned him a well-deserved performance of the night bonus.

Song bounced back after a controversial loss last time against former champion Sean O’Malley. Song put on the pressure early on Figueiredo, but at the same time, not a lot was happening. The Chinese fighter was able to counter a takedown from Figueiredo with the guillotine and tapped out the former champion. An amazing finish.

Performance of the Night ($100,000): Kai Asakura

With one of the most impressive finishes of the night, Kai Asakura finally got his first UFC win. But even better, he also earned an extra $100,000 taking one of the performance of the night bonuses. The Japanese fighter bounced back after losing his first two fights.

Opponent Cameron Smotherman was on the back foot the whole time until Asakura landed a perfect left hook to the jaw of the American. The fourteenth knockout win of his career and finally his first win inside the UFC Octagon.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each): Jaqueline Amorim, Rodrigo Vera, Cody Haddon, Rei Tsuruya, Luis Felipe Dias & Sergei Pavlovich

For the fighters who didn’t get the $100,000 bonuses but who had finishes, they will have to make do with a $25,000 finishing bonus, which is still a nice consolation prize.

Jaqueline Amorim opened up the card with a quick finish over Loma Lookboonmee. Lookboonmee tapped after Amorim locked in an armbar. Also, debutant Rodrigo Vera took home an extra $25,000. The Peruvian took out Zhu Kangjie in the first round. Cody Haddon beat Aoriqileng via TKO in the second round after completely dominating the fight.

Japanese hopeful Rei Tsuruya made quick work of Luis Gurule, beating him by rear-naked choke early in the first round. Newcomer Luis Felipe Dias won in the first round against YiSak Lee, and Sergei Pavlovich solidified his status as top contender at heavyweight by knocking out Tallison Teixeira very early in the first round.