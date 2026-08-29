Song Yadong Reacts After Shocking KO Win at UFC Shanghai

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong shared his reaction after his shocking KO win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai.

Song entered the UFC Shanghai main event as a massive +450 betting underdog, but he scored one of the biggest upsets of the year when he stopped Nurmagomedov with punches in the second round of the fight.

It was an unbelievable win for Song, especially since he got the job done on home soil in his native China, as the fans in the crowd all went into a frenzy following his impressive victory.

Song Yadong Reacts to KO Win at UFC Shanghai

Speaking to Charly Arnolt of UFC on Paramount+ following UFC Shanghai, Song shared his reaction after picking up the biggest win of his MMA career to date.

“I’m amazing. I’m feeling amazing. I feel like this is the best moment in my life right now. I knocked out Umar. Everyone’s saying he’s the best fighter. He has good grappling. Everyone thinks he’s a future champion. See what happened? I knocked him out. I’m so proud of myself,” Song said.

Song Yadong Becomes Instant Title Contender

After knocking out Nurmagomedov, Song is now an instant title contender in the UFC bantamweight division because he just knocked out the man who may have been next in line for a title shot had he won the fight.

Song has now won two straight fights by stoppage, over Nurmagomedov and Deiveson Figueiredo, after losing a competitive decision to former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley earlier this year.

These two wins have put Song in the mix to fight for the belt next against the winner of the UFC 333 main event in October between current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former champ Merab Dvalishvili.

If Yan wins that fight, then O’Malley will likely get the next title shot at 135 lbs because he has history with his rival, and it would be an interesting rematch between the two enemies.

But if Dvalishvili beats Yan, then Song will likely get the title shot, since Dvalishvili already has two previous wins over O’Malley in title fights.