Controversial Star Says He Would ‘Murder’ Diego Sanchez

It would be a rough night for “The Ultimate Fighter” season one middleweight winner Diego Sanchez should he fight a certain athlete in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Sanchez is currently a free agent, but according to a recent report by MMA Junkie, “Nightmare” is in talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and will sign with the promotion should he pass his medicals.

And Nightmare has an opponent in mind for his debut, Conor McGregor’s training partner and friend, Danis. “El Jefe” is currently signed to Bellator but he’s been issuing boxing challenges on social media, specifically to Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

On August 19, 2021, he called out Bisping.

“A huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it,” Danis tweeted.

But Sanchez responded to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts boxing challenge.

“Box me Dillon I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport!” Sanchez tweeted. “You are a BIG GANGSTA WHY DONT YOU POP YOUR CHERRY AND BARE THOSE BJJ KNUCKLES IN.”

Box me Dillon I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport!

A few minutes later, Danis responded to Sanchez’s tweet, saying he didn’t want to go to jail for “murder.”

“I don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt,” Danis tweeted.

Bisping Ripped Danis In Response to the Bellator Fighter’s Challenge

Bisping had a scathing response to Danis’ boxing challenge.

“You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers,” Bisping tweeted. “Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool.”

The Count has been retired from MMA since 2017 and hasn’t shown much interest in returning to combat sports. In an interview with Heavy, The Count confirmed that he received an offer to box Jake Paul last year, and the former UFC middleweight champion responded by asking for Paul’s team to “double the money” for him to even consider it.

He never heard back from the YouTuber.

Danis Has Fought Twice Inside the Cage As a Professional

El Jefe has only competed inside the cage as a professional twice, competing under the Bellator banner each time. He is 2-0 and has earned both his victories by submission.

In April 2018, Danis tapped out Kyle Walker with a toe hold in the first round and in June 2019, he finished Max Humphrey with a first-round armbar.

