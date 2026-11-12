UFC Star Tommy McMillen Suffers Suspected Overdose

UFC featherweight star Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after suffering from a suspected overdose.

TMZ reported on Thursday that McMillen was found unresponsive at Cake nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was administered Narcan.

He is in stable condition, per the report.

‘White, powdery substance’ found next to UFC star

According to TMZ’s report, responding officers administered Narcan after finding a “white, powdery substance ” next to McMillen in the nightclub bathroom.

“A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department tells TMZ … McMillen was transported to a hospital after he was found unresponsive in Cake — a nightclub in the city’s Old Town district. We’re told responding officers removed him from the bathroom, then administered Narcan after they said they saw a white, powdery substance on the ground near him. They then took the unresponsive McMillen to the hospital. He was in stable condition, and it does not appear there were any life-threatening complications when the police checked him into the hospital.”

Fortunately, it looks like McMillen is going to be OK, but this could have turned out far worse, and he should be thankful that first responders were able to get to him quickly and give him Narcan.

Tommy McMillen is a rising UFC star

McMillen is a 28-year-old rising UFC star who has made waves inside the Octagon since he made his promotional debut earlier this year.

McMillen, who is 12-0 in his MMA career, is 3-0 in the UFC so far with wins over Manolo Zecchini, Alberto Montes, and Marwan Rahiki. He has won three bonuses in those fights, totaling $300,000 in bonus money.

With the UFC looking for new superstars all the time, McMillen seems to be someone whom the promotion will try to push hard, given his exciting fighting style and brash personality.

There were rumors that McMillen could return before the end of the year, but given this incident with the suspected overdose, that’s unlikely to happen now.

Hopefully, McMillen can get back to full health soon, and he can learn from this frightening experience and make sure that something like this doesn’t happen to him again.