Steve Erceg Reacts After Brutal KO Loss at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg released a statement following a brutal KO loss to Ramazan Temirov at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Temirov absolutely took it to Erceg in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi as he finished the Aussie in the first round with a series of vicious strikes that eventually folded Erceg.

It was a scary knockout loss for Erceg, but it appears that he has escaped without any serious injuries.

Steve Erceg Reacts to UFC Abu Dhabi Loss

Taking to his social media following the loss to Temirov, Erceg shared an update with his fans about his current condition following the devastating defeat.

“Hey guys, just wanted to check in and let you know that I’m okay. I had a great camp. Felt fantastic, but unfortunately, things don’t always go your way. Firstly, thank you to the UFC for all the opportunities you afford me. Thank you to Abu Dhabi for the hospitality and congratulations to Ramazan on a great fight. Lastly, I’d like to say to all my family and friends that your continued support means the world, and yeah, I’ll be back. Thanks,” Erceg said.

What’s Next for Steve Erceg?

The loss to the unranked Temirov is a tough one for Erceg, who entered the bout as the No. 13-ranked flyweight in the Meta UFC Rankings.

While Temirov is clearly an excellent fighter, anytime you lose to someone who is unranked, you run the risk of losing your ranking. So, don’t be surprised if Erceg doesn’t have a number next to his name come the next UFC rankings update.

As far as what’s next for Erceg, this was a really bad knockout loss, so don’t expect him to fight again until the end of the year or possibly even until 2027, as he is sure to take some time off following this loss.

When he returns to the Octagon, look for the UFC matchmakers to match up Erceg with another young prospect on the rise, such as Temirov, as Erceg will likely be used in more of a gatekeeper role going forward in his mixed martial arts career.