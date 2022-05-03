‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley Is Taking on Massive Challenge at UFC 276

UFC star “Suga” Sean O’Malley is taking on a massive challenge this summer in the form of Pedro Munhoz, according to a report from ESPN.

A scrap between O’Malley, who is ranked No. 13 in the bantamweight division, and No. 10 Munhoz is being finalized for UFC 276 on July 2. That’s what ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed on Tuesday via Twitter.

“They wanted to see him fight Top 10,” Okamoto tweeted. “Here’s Top 10. UFC is finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz for July 2, per sources.”

Earlier in the day, an image went viral in the MMA community of what appears to be five fights the promotion is looking to book for the UFC 276 main card. The event goes down as the centerpiece of the promotion’s annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the T-Mobile Arena.

Suga, a 15-1 professional mixed martial artist, is riding the momentum of a three-fight winning streak. All but three of his career victories have come by stoppage, and the only loss he’s suffered was to Marlon Vera in 2020.

O’Malley broke into the 135-pound top five after his last performance when he finished Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 in December.

Suga has been vocal throughout his UFC rise that he wants to take the slow boat to the elite of the division. So, it may surprise some that O’Malley is willing to compete against Munhoz (19-7), a top-10 staple.

“The Young Punisher” has fallen on hard times as of late, however. He’s 1-4 in his last five bouts, dropping four decisions to past or future UFC champions. Munhoz’s lone victory came via unanimous decision against Jimmie Rivera in February 2021. He lost his next two bouts, however, getting beaten by Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

O’Malley Expects to Fight Twice in 2022, Go on ‘Killing Spree’ in 2023

Episode 48- Suga Sunday Service

In January, O’Malley said during an episode of his “Suga Sunday Service” podcast that he expects to compete twice this year inside the Octagon. Then, he’ll go on a “killing spree” in 2023.

“I’m not too worried about it, ideally I get three fights in a year,” Sugar Sean said MMA Fighting. “That’s kind of where my head’s at. I don’t know if it’s more money or if it’s —ah, I think it’s competition, I love competing. But I just want to get back in the gym and improve. So if I only fight two, if I get one in July and November or December, I might only get two this year. Fight out the contract, and then boom, into 2023 with a fat f****** contract and just go on a killing spree.”

O’Malley Has Been Eyeing the July PPV Card for Months

Every UFC event O’Malley has competed in has been located in Las Vegas, and he’s made it clear that he isn’t interested in fighting anywhere else. He also wants to fight on a pay-per-view card.

So, the only opportunity O’Malley has had since his December win to get what he wants was UFC 272 in March. However, Suga had to rehab a broken thumb, so he wasn’t ready to take a match. UFC 276 is the promotion’s next pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, and O’Malleys been eyeing the card for a while.

“I look at it one way,” Sugar Sean said during the January podcast. “If I don’t fight until June or July, it just gives me time to get better and improve. That’s where—I haven’t been able to train since my fight. I’ve had a f****** fractured thumb since my fight. I haven’t been able to train, so I haven’t been able to improve since the fight until now. I get my cast off soon. That’ll give me a couple of months to improve.”