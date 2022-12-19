Surging UFC Contender ‘Deserves’ Charles Oliveira Fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira got called out by a surging contender after UFC Vegas 66.

‘Do Bronx’ was last seen in action against reigning 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 two months ago. He went into the bout looking to reclaim the title he dropped on the scales in his contest with Justin Gaethje. Makhachev put in an impressive performance and scored a second-round submission of the greatest finisher in the history of the promotion.

This past Saturday, top-ten-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan picked up another lopsided unanimous decision win when he took on grizzled veteran Damir Ismagulov in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 216 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the post-fight press conference, Tsarukyan issued a call out to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

“My goal is to beat everybody that the UFC gives me. It doesn’t matter who it’s going to be. But I would like to have my next fight with Charles Oliveira or Beneil Dariush because I deserve to have big names. They don’t have a fight now, and I’m ready.”

Tsarukyan Wants To Get to a Title Shot

Tsarukyan is looking to get closer to the mix of title contention. He argued that racking up a long win streak would get him there.

“I speak with a lot of fighters, and I understood that the best thing is when the UFC gives you a fight, you got to keep winning and rack up a big winning streak. Then, one day, UFC will call you and say that in the next fight, you are going to fight for the title.”

Besides the title contenders, Tsarukyan also wants to up his name by getting big matchups.

“Of course, it’s a big business,” he said. “They know I’m going to beat the guys in the top five. I call out sometimes after my last fights, but nobody accepted me. Me and Damir, we don’t choose our opponents. I think we had to fight each other. Now, I’m number nine, and on Monday, I’ll get number six or five.

“Hopefully, UFC is going to make it. One day I’m going to fight with big names, and hopefully, the next fight is going to be a big name, and that guy can hold me because I got to fight with them. The young generation is going to come to be champions.”

Tsarukyan Says Ismagulov Is Better Than Top Five Fighters

Tsarukyan heaped praises on his opponent and even went as far as to say that he was tougher than the top-ranked contenders.

“He was really good. Nobody had stopped him, knocked him out, or even beat him in the UFC. I’m the first guy who beat him here. It’s a big fight for me and a big name. Yeah, he’s not in the top five, but he’s tougher than top five fighters.”

While he can return in two months, Tsarukyan will only do so if he gets the showdown he’s looking for.

“I don’t have any injuries. I feel good. I’m young, and I can cut weight. If UFC offered me a big fight, I’ll be ready in two months, but if they are going to offer me someone from the top 15, I’m not going to fight. I’m going to wait a little bit and improve my skills. I’ll go to ATT to train with my coach.

“The last camp I had was in Thailand because I didn’t have a visa, and he got mad. So this time I have to go to Miami and train with him for a long time and choke everybody. This time he said I made some mistakes in grappling but we’re going to improve it, and we are going to choke everybody.”