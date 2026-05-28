Talented Featherweights Clash During UFC Oklahoma City

The UFC goes to Oklahoma City on July 18. At the Paycom Center, Jose Miguel Delgado will take on Austin Bashi in a clash between two of the biggest talents in the featherweight division.

Delgado announced the match-up during an Instagram Live session. Heavy.com can confirm both sides have signed, and the fight is on for the UFC Oklahoma City card.

Jose Miguel Delgado Looks To Secure His Fourth UFC Win

Delgado is a 28-year-old fighter out of Yuma, Arizona. He trains at the MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona. In the Summer of 2024, Delgado took a short-notice opportunity to fight during the Dana White’s Contender Series. He impressed with a second-round knock-out win against Ernie Juarez and earned a UFC contract. Delgado showed in his debut again that he was a hot prospect, finishing Connor Matthews in the first round. The UFC acknowledged the potential of Delgado putting him on the International Fight Week card last year against unbeaten Hyder Amil.

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Delgado overwhelmed Amil and finished him within twenty-six seconds. With two massive wins, the UFC gave the talented fighter a step up in competition against Nathaniel Wood. In a competitive fight, Delgado lost via a controversial unanimous decision. This made his quick rise to the top stagnate a little bit. In his most recent fight, Delgado struggled against veteran Andre Fili but won after three rounds, a controversial split decision. Now he takes on Austin Bashi.

Generational Talent In Search Of The Biggest Win Of His Career

Bashi has carried the stamp of a generational talent since his early days in the regional scene. The 24-year-old out of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is one of the biggest talents in the UFC featherweight division. But early on in his career, Bashi fought his fights at bantamweight. In just over a year, Bashi stacked up five wins in the Michigan-based XFC promotion. Bashi then fought for then fought directly for the Shamrock FC title and won. After that, he fought for the Lights Out Championship, where he came on the radar of the UFC. In his second fight for the Lights Out promotion, he already won the bantamweight title.

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Bashi defended the belt two times. In his final fight for the promotion, he made the transition to featherweight. After beating Zac Riley, he fought on the Dana White’s Contender Series. Bashi impressed with a rear-naked choke submission in the second round against Dorian Ramos and got signed. In his debut in 2025, Bashi suffered his first loss against the man who beats all undefeated prospects, Christian Rodriguez. In the Summer last year, Bashi bounced back with a quick win over John Yannis. Bashi now takes on Delgado in a highly anticipated fight in the featherweight division.

Current UFC Oklahoma City Card