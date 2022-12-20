UFC Fighter Promises That He Would ‘Flatline’ Paddy Pimblett

English mixed martial arts star Paddy Pimblett would be taken out by Terrance McKinney via KO if they were ever to fight, “T-Wrecks” said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

McKinney, who boasts a professional record of 13-4, is 3-1 inside the Octagon since making his UFC debut in June 2021 and the lightweight will look to extend his win streak to two by besting Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 on January 21.

Well, one fighter T-Wrecks would love to get his hands on is “The Baddy.” Pimblett has also competed four times as a UFC athlete and he’s remained undefeated in all of his outings. However, his most recent win didn’t go without controversy. He battled Jared Gordon earlier this month at UFC 282 and the scouser earned the judges’ nod by unanimous decision. But, several in the MMA community scored the bout for “Flash,” including 23 out of 24 media members per MMA Decisions.

When speaking with the outlet, McKinney said that although he’d love to fight Pimblett next, he doesn’t see the promotion offering up the rising star. Instead, T-Wrecks has a few names on his list to challenge should he get past Bonfim.

“I already know that [I won’t get Paddy Pimblett],” McKinney said. “That’s why we’ve got some good names to call out in Brazil. Lord willing, everything goes to plan, because it’s a fight, anything can happen, so we’re taking it very seriously.

“Like I said, we’re putting the pressure on him, and he’s going to have to fight a pace he’s not used to fighting. We’re going to see who’s tougher.”

McKinney Thinks Both Him and Drew Dober Would ‘Flatline’ Pimblett

McKinney said that he and Drew Dober, the man responsible for handing T-Wrecks his only UFC loss, would “flatline” Pimblett. “Drew would flatline him – I would flatline him,” T-Wrecks said. “Honestly. He doesn’t want to fight either of us. Drew puts him out.”

“The UFC will not let me fight him,” Dober said last week at the UFC’s final media day of the year. “Like, let’s be honest. We watched his last fight and we know what I’m capable of. That would be a fun one. I just want to fight in London at that O2 Arena, so if Paddy says ‘yes’ I’m all for it, but we all know that we’ve got Dana [White], the UFC, and all those, they won’t let that happen.”

Dober picked up a second-round knockout over Bobby Green last Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland.

McKinney Poked Fun at Pimblett’s Striking Defense

McKinney poked fun at Pimblett’s striking defense during the interview with MMA Fighting. “[Paddy] was doing a good job of defending the punches with his face,” McKinney said. “I really admire [that]. He was trying to break Gordon’s fist on his face. That’s an extreme technique. I’ve got to practice it more.

“That [damage] just adds up. You can only do that for so long.”

According to UFC Stats, Pimblett has a 41% striking defense, meaning that his opponents do not land 41% of the time. In contrast, McKinney’s striking defense sits at 53% and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s is at 66%.