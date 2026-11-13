Terrance McKinney Issues Statement After UFC 334 Weight Miss

UFC lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney issued a statement after he missed weight for his fight against Jim Miller at UFC 334.

McKinney weighed in at 160.2 lbs for his lightweight bout against Miller, blowing past the non-title lightweight limit of 156 lbs.

Now, he has issued an apology while also announcing his next move.

Terrance McKinney Moving Up to Welterweight

Taking to his social media after missing weight, McKinney publicly apologized for the weight miss while also revealing that he is moving up to welterweight (170 lbs) for his next UFC fight.

“I want to apologize to everyone and @ufc for missing weight I’ve never missed weight in my life and I’m sorry but ship has sailed for 155 it’s official my last bout at lightweight I’m trusting in God will make sure I’m ready for whatever comes at welterweight,” McKinney wrote on his X.

Fight Is Still On

Fortunately for McKinney, the fight against Miller is still on, as the UFC announced following his weight miss that the fight is still a go.

McKinney will be fined 30% of his fight purse, which will go to Miller.

Although it is obviously very disappointing that McKinney missed weight, perhaps this is the wake-up call that he needed to show that he shouldn’t be fighting at lightweight anymore, as he is a big fighter for this division and is also growing into his frame as he gets older.

One of the biggest problems with McKinney is that he tends to gas out during his fights, and it could be that cutting so much weight is one of the reasons why that has been happening to him. So, by moving up in weight, he could potentially see a benefit to his career in that he won’t have to kill himself to make weight, and therefore he may have more gas in the tank.

For now, though, he has to remain focused on the task at hand, which is fighting Miller at UFC 334 in what should be an awesome fight between two of the most exciting lightweights on the roster who almost always finish their fights in the UFC.