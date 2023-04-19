UFC Star Answers Max Holloway’s Challenge: ‘Let’s Go’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway may get his wish of fighting “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung.

Holloway is coming off a bounce-back unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen last weekend, and during the night’s post-fight press conference, “Blessed” expressed his interest in fighting The Korean Zombie — a fellow MMA veteran who he has yet to face inside the Octagon.

“Korean Zombie, that is the only guy in my time with the older guys that I didn’t get to fight,” Blessed said. “I would love that fight. There’s a fight in my agent’s fricken country, Australia. Australia is supposed to be happening sometime, we don’t know when, and if Korean Zombie wants it he can get it.

“I would love to fight him. That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up watching.

“I’m kind of tripping on how we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight and share the Octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet. I was like, we came up in the same era, and we didn’t fight each other. So if that’s it, that’s it.”

‘Let’s Go,’ The Korean Zombie Replied to Holloway in a Recent Video

Well, The Korean Zombie is all in on making a clash happen. Taking to Instagram a few days later, Jung posted a video of himself answering Holloway’s callout. “Holloway,” The Korean Zombie said. “If you want to fight me, any time, anywhere. Let’s go, brother.” He also wrote in the caption: “Been a long time,” Jung wrote. “Thanks for setting my ‘OG’ mind on fire. Let’s go, brother!”

See The Korean Zombie’s video below via the embedded Instagram link:

The Korean Zombie Hasn’t Fought for a Year, Hinted That Retirement Is Near

Jung had a rough go the last time he stepped into the UFC’s cage. He fought current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the strap at UFC 273 in April 2022. The Korean Zombie couldn’t get things going against “The Great,” which led to a steady beatdown over four rounds that ended by TKO.

He posted on Instagram after the contest, calling for “one fight” in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, before potentially calling it quits.

“Perhaps I’m old, maybe I’m not good enough, so my goal was to always show everything in every fight, but I didn’t show up every time, so that is why I’m still here,” Jung wrote (translated by MMA Junkie). “I couldn’t prove it in the last fight, and I’m especially disappointed. This is not an excuse for the loss. I just have some regrets. I’m not saying that it wasn’t 100 percent me, but I think it is right to put on a performance that I believe in, so that is why I want one more fight. I can’t set any long-term goals. For the time being, one fight… I’ll do it in Seoul. Please hold an event.”

Jung has a 17-7 professional MMA record that has spanned over 15 years. For Holloway (24-7), his win over Allen was his first competition since dropping a trilogy bout to Volkanovski last summer.