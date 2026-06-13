Tom Aspinall Shares His Prediction for Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his prediction for the UFC Freedom 250 heavyweight bout between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis.

One of the most intriguing fights taking place at UFC Freedom 250 features Hokit, the No. 5-ranked heavyweight, against Lewis, the No. 9-ranked heavyweight.

United States President Donald Trump personally asked UFC president Dana White to put Lewis, his favorite fighter, on the card, and after Hokit beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in a fight that Trump was cageside for in Miami, the UFC got the fight between the two big men done.

So, who wins it?

Tom Aspinall Predicts Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aspinall was asked his thoughts about the Hokit vs. Lewis fight. Here’s what he said.

“Hokit puts a lot of pressure on. Throws a lot of punches for heavyweight. He’s a small heavyweight. I would say he’s more mobile, but he doesn’t really use his mobility too much. He more stands and moves forward, throws a lot of punches, his punch volume is very high. He’s pretty mentally strong, actually. I think that a lot of people, they see his little schtick of getting on the mic and doing all that crazy stuff and think that he’s not very good, but he is actually very mentally strong, he’s got good punches, and his grappling is good, as well,” Aspinall said.

“He is fighting Derrick Lewis, who, in my opinion, is not the most technically sound guy ever. He is ageing. He has a lot of fights now. He’s took a lot of punishment. You see Derrick Lewis start to drift off a little bit when he starts getting hit and starts getting tired. Waldo (Cortes-Acosta) fight was not great. I don’t know if his gas tank was ever there, to be honest. But I think he’s always got a puncher’s chance. Derrick Lewis could knock him out. But I think that Hokit brings way too much to the table for him. I think he’s just going to be in his face, punching him up and down. He could take him down. Yeah, I think that Hokit should win pretty comfortably. Pretty easy layup fight, I think, for Hokit.

“Hokit, round two TKO, I think.”

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Odds

With the fight just one day away now, the betting odds on Hokit against Lewis continue to swell.

Right now, Hokit is a -475 favorite over Lewis, who is a +375 underdog. That line indicates that Hokit is getting most of the betting action coming his way, as many parlay bettors are throwing him into their parlays as they believe he will be an easy parlay leg.

While Aspinall, the champ, mostly agrees with that take, he did note that Lewis has a puncher’s chance, and he truly does, as he hits harder than almost every heavyweight on the UFC roster.

But as long as Hokit doesn’t get caught with that big shot, he should be in the driver’s seat in this fight and add another huge name to his growing resume.