Tommy Fury Flamed Online for Cancelling Boxing Match With Ex-UFC Star

Tommy Fury vs. KSI

Tommy Fury is no longer taking on former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till in a boxing match. And the internet is ripping him for it.

Let’s back up. Fury, the half-brother of former boxing heavyweight king Tyson Fury, was scheduled to meet “The Gorilla” in the squared circle in January as a Misfits headlining act. The two verbally engaged during the event’s press conference. Till told “TNT” that if he started losing during the match he may ditch the boxing ruleset and start flinging kicks. Fury responded, saying it’d become a “proper fight.”

Well, apparently it won’t be. Fury took to social media a few days later and revealed the fight was off because of Till’s mixed martial arts threat.

“I can’t believe l’m writing this but I am now not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025,” Fury wrote in a statement via Instagram Story (h/t LAD Bible). For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics.

“I am a professional boxer, I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp. We are working hard to get a new opponent and date. I promise to get a better opponent and better fight for you guys.

Good news around the corner.”

The Combat Sports Community Unloaded on Fury

Considering his words at the press conference, the subsequent fight cancellation, and his history of being flamed by the fight community, Fury’s statement caused a stir on social media. Countless MMA and boxing fans unloaded on TNT, flooding comment sections and making posts on X and Instagram.

A common theme is fans calling him a “coward” and “not a real fighter,” saying he “ducked” Till because he’s “scared.”

That’s not to say Fury isn’t without support. Some people backed the Englishman, saying he stood on his values and the sanctity of boxing. Regardless, Fury vs. Till was shaping up to be a fun scrap, and it appears to be dead and gone, so much so that TNT is eyeing another match.

Fury Challenged Jake Paul to a Rematch, Paul Responded

Fury is now on the hunt for a rematch with Jake Paul. The two squared up in 2023 and TNT blemished “The Problem Child’s” undefeated via split decision. Fast forward nearly two years and Fury’s apparently ready to go 2-0 against the fighter who just bested an aged Mike Tyson.

Fury posted a video on December 10 calling out Paul, saying he wasn’t “running” from the rematch, regardless of what both Jake and Logan Paul have claimed. “At the end of the day, if you want to fight, let’s talk some serious numbers,” Fury said. “You know where I am.”

Paul responded to Fury on X. He referenced Fury cancelling the Till match and seemingly shut down the challenge.

“What an absolute muppet,” Paul posted. “Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH.”

Paul’s words led to a response from Fury, who wrote on the platform: “I’ve got plenty of credibility pal, beat both you and that other mug inside 9 months. No matter what you do, you’ve always got that loss to me. I’ll always be your boss, you can’t change anything. You’re just not good enough.”

Will this whole episode lead to a rematch with Paul? Who knows? And what happens to Till? We’ll see.