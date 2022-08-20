Conor McGregor Re-Ignites Feud With ‘Sh*t Pant Rat’ UFC Legend

UFC superstar Conor McGregor fired shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov when comparing him to Jose Aldo.

Former two-division UFC champion McGregor has not moved on from the fierce rivalry he shared with former lightweight champion Khabib. Although it has been nearly four years since the two collided in Oct. 2018 at UFC 228, the animosity between them remains hot as ever.

Ahead of the upcoming bantamweight matchup between the first UFC featherweight king Aldo and top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278, McGregor re-ignited his conflict with the undefeated Dagestani on social media.

McGregor heaped praises on Aldo, on who Drake placed a massive bet of about a quarter million dollars, and trashed Khabib without naming him directly.

“Aldo is such an incredible fighter!” he tweeted. “A real all timer! How’s that other fat smell bag doing? How is it that he never lost but he is still a loser hahaha smelly shit pant rat. Let’s go Aldo! A great fight with the little rocket level changer in Mirab. Can’t wait, I love fighting.”

“Notorious” followed up with another message for his foe, writing, “That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”

The Bitter Dispute Between McGregor & Khabib

While Khabib was working his way up through the ranks, McGregor was already competing against the very best in the UFC. The pair appeared to be on friendly terms in the beginning uploading a photo together with Khabib expressing his admiration for the iconic Irishman.

However, things soon took a dark turn after reports came out suggesting Khabib would not receive a shot at the title even though he was told so by the promotion so that McGregor could line up a historic ‘champ-champ’ battle opposite the former 155 lb title holder Eddi Alvarez.

Artem Lobov, McGregor’s teammate, backed his friend over Khabib in a Russian interview. He aimed at Khabib after the latter insulted McGregor for being scared and allegedly labeled “The Eagle” as a chicken instead. Khabib crossed paths with Lobov in a hotel and confronted him over the statements.

Upon stumbling across the clip, McGregor jetted to New York with his clique to execute revenge. In one of the darkest moments in UFC history, McGregor threw a dolly at the bus carrying Khabib and fellow fighters on the card, some of whom got injured.

When Will McGregor Return?

McGregor has remained on the sidelines after breaking his leg in his last outing against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July last year. He has been in recovery after undergoing surgery to fix the broken fibula and tibia he suffered.

Head coach John Kavanagh had reported McGregor was back to training in all facets of mixed martial arts and looks closer than ever to making his comeback.

“Notorious” got linked to a potential fourth outing with Poirier or a trilogy bout with fan favorite Nate Diaz. He also expressed interest in challenging the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but a timeline for his return remains to be solidified.