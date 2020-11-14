Tony Ferguson’s Next Fight: ‘Let’s Close Out 2020 in Style’

It looks like Tony Ferguson just made his mind up about who he wants to fight next. The 36-year-old ex-interim UFC lightweight champ issued a challenge on social media to former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Ferguson posted, “Let’s Close out 2020 In Style. Michael Chandler you Putz, Ya Asked For It…”.

You can see the entire challenge in the post below via Instagram.

Ferguson’s full post is as follows:

“Time-2-Rise” # D’arceKnightRises … Again ⚔️🕶 Lets Close out 2020 In Style. Michael Chandler you Putz, Ya Asked For It. # AddedToTheListBish’ CSO™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 December. @ufc @mikechandlermma #My👇Mat -Champ 🕴”

Ferguson Tabs ‘December’

Apparently, Ferguson wants to face Chandler as soon as December, which potentially means it could be part of UFC 256 on December 12.

UFC 256 was originally headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson. However, Nunes pulled out of the event, so now there would seem to be an open slot on the UFC’s main card.

In fact, it could be that Ferguson vs. Chandler would serve as the co-main event of that card the way Ferguson’s fight against Dustin Poirier was supposed to serve as the same thing for UFC 254.

Instead of that fight happening, though, Poirier ended up balking at the idea over money. However, “The Diamond” eventually landed next crack at UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and that left Ferguson out in the cold.

But Ferguson vs. Chandler would seem to heat the popular star’s career right back up again.

In fact, Ferguson vs. Chandler would be an incredible way for UFC officials to end the year.

Despite the global pandemic, the world’s premier MMA promotional company still managed to put on stacked fight cards featuring some of the biggest MMA stars in the world, and they did it month after month.

Let’s put it this way. It was a great year for the company even without Ferguson vs. Chandler. Making the fight happen at UFC 256 (or some other card in December) would just add more shine to the glow.

Ferguson vs. Chandler Would Be Battle Between Stalwarts

Ferguson vs. Chandler would be a battle between two of the top 155-pounders in the sport.

Chandler, 34, signed with UFC back in September. He was a three-time champ under Bellator’s promotional banner, and he left the company after winning his last fight against Benson Henderson at Bellator 243.

After that stunning first-round knockout over an old rival, the American became a free agent and ended up signing a lucrative UFC deal.

Chandler has yet to make his UFC debut though he did serve as the backup fighter for UFC 254.

Meanwhile, Ferguson lost his last fight to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. But “El Cucuy” had won 12 straight fights before that fifth-round stoppage setback, and the popular lightweight contender could get back right into the thick of things at 155 pounds with a win over Chandler.

